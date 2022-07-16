KVIC Chairman Shri Manoj Kumar Assumes Charge; says creating livelihood for Artisans & Popularizing Khadi Globally will be Priority

New Delhi : The newly-appointed Chairman of Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC), Shri Manoj Kumar assumed the charge on Friday, 15th July 2022. After taking over as the Chairman, Shri Manoj Kumar said realizing Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s dream of “Aatmanirbhar Bharat” would be his priority while also establishing maximum number of small and micro units and creating self-employment through various schemes of KVIC to achieve the larger goal of self-reliant India. He said KVIC would continue working on the vision of the PM that would make the youths “Job-givers” instead of being “job-seekers”.

Shri Manoj Kumar, who has worked as Expert Member (Marketing) at KVIC, has a vast experience in the areas of marketing and rural development. He believes that Khadi is spreading like a “silent revolution” in the country which is being led by the PM. He said the achievements of “Khadi India” in the last 8 years have been outstanding.

The KVIC Chairman said he would sure that the money disbursed by the government reached directly into the hands of Khadi artisans that would, in turn, pave the way for economic empowerment of the weaker sections of the society particularly the poorest of the poor. He said the KVIC would strive to ensure that every hand gets sufficient work and is fairly remunerated for their works.

Shri Manoj Kumar said he would follow the mantra of “Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas” and “Khadi for Nation, Khadi for Fashion and Khadi for Transformation” to take the brand Khadi India to new heights. “Popularizing Khadi on the global platform, the way it has gained popularity in India, will be a top priority. Our efforts will be to make Khadi “Global” from being a “Local” product so that Khadi’s demand increases significantly across the world,” Shri Manoj Kumar said.