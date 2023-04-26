KVIC Chairman reiterates the youth of country can provide employment to maximum number of people by joining Swadeshi campaign

During the three day visit to Rajasthan, Chairman, Khadi and Village Industries Commission,(KVIC) Shri Manoj Kumar took part in several programs and workshops to spread the mantra of Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi–‘to become a job provider rather than a job seeker’. On April 20th, a workshop was organized on the Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Program (PMEGP) in the presence of MP of Jaipur, Shri Ramcharan Bohra and Panchayat Samiti members from various Panchayat Samitis, Sarpanch, representatives of Khadi institutions and senior officials of the Commission and on April 21st by organizing an awareness camp under PMEGP in Dadiya village of Jaipur, detailed information about the scheme was shared directly with the beneficiaries.



Addressing the PMEGP workshop organized at State Office, Jaipur on 20th April, MP Shri Ramcharan Bohra said that the Khadi and Village Industries Commission is constantly trying to provide employment to every village. MP gave instructions for organizing awareness camps in various Panchayat Samitis/Vidhan Sabha constituencies. Addressing the public on this occasion Shri Manoj Kumar said that the mantra of ‘Vocal for Local’ by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has made Khadi ‘Local to Global’. Now Khadi is not just a symbol of fashion but has become the most powerful medium of change in the lives of the poor. He reiterated that the youth of the country can provide employment to maximum number of people by joining the Swadeshi campaign of Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi by setting up small units by taking loans through PMEGP.



During his visit to Jaipur on 20th April, in the Khadi Samvad program Chairman, KVIC said that to improve the sale of Khadi as well as to fulfill the dedicated vision of Prime Minister and to improve the economic condition of khadi artisans, KVIC has increased the wages of all the workers engaged in Khadi work by almost 35% in one go with effect from 1st April, which is a historic step in itself. He said, “I am happy that the Khadi and Village Industries Commission has increased the wages of Khadi artisans by more than 150 percent since 2014.” He appealed to the public that by purchasing more and more Khadi and Village industry products, every Indian should contribute in building ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’.



On the second day of Rajasthan tour, an awareness camp was organized under the Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Program (PMEGP) at village Dadia, Jaipur on 21st April, in the presence of Lok Sabha MP, Jaipur and Chairman, Khadi and Village Industries Commission and local people’s representatives. On this occasion, detailed information about the scheme was given by presenting the process of applying under the Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Program through PPT. In the camp itself, Member of Parliament and Chairman KVIC also made the beneficiaries apply online for loans. Around 70 to 80 applicants applied in the camp. On the third day of his visit on 22nd April, Chairman, KVIC held a review meeting with the officers and employees of the Khadi and Village Industries Commission, Jaipur.



