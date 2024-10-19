KVIC Chairman Manoj Kumar Inaugurates ‘Khadi: The Fabric of Freedom’ Exhibition in New Delhi

KVIC Chairman Mr. Manoj Kumar, in the presence of India International Centre (IIC) Director Mr. K.N. Srivastava, extended Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of “Khadi for Fashion” by inaugurating the Khadi exhibition based on the theme “Khadi: The Fabric of Freedom, The Language of Fashion” (Khadi: The Cloth of Freedom, The Language of Fashion) at the Gandhi-King Memorial Plaza, India International Centre, Lodhi Road, New Delhi. The exhibition, organized in collaboration with the Centre of Excellence for Khadi (COEK) and the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), invites visitors to explore Khadi’s remarkable journey—starting from hand-spun fabric during India’s freedom movement under Mahatma Gandhi to its current status as a symbol of sustainability and modern fashion.

The exhibition, organized by COEK with the support of Khadi institutions and NIFT, also showcases Khadi clothes, sarees, home textiles, and contemporary designs developed by COEK’s design team, blending traditional craftsmanship with modern aesthetics.

Addressing the media, KVIC Chairman Mr. Manoj Kumar said “The Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, once said, ‘I see God in every thread drawn by the spinning wheel.’ Embracing this philosophy, KVIC, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, is organizing various programmess like sales campaigns, exhibitions, and national and international fairs to boost Khadi artisans’ income, which has played a significant role in promoting Khadi products.”

“The Khadi that played a key role in the freedom movement under Gandhi’s leadership has now become a fashion icon, thanks to PM Modi’s tireless efforts, and is now known as the ‘New Khadi of New India.’ He highlighted KVIC’s achievements, noting that Khadi’s business turnover under PM Modi’s leadership has surpassed ₹1.55 lakh crore in the financial year 2023-24, a remarkable growth from ₹31,000 crore ten years ago,” he added.

In his address, KVIC Chairman also said that PM Modi’s popular ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme has made Khadi garments a new status symbol among the youth. The innovative products developed by COEK have also played a crucial role in popularizing Khadi. He further mentioned that since PM Modi’s appeal, the Khadi Gramodyog Bhawan in Connaught Place, Delhi, has set new sales records every year on Gandhi Jayanti, with sales surpassing ₹2 crore this year on October 2. These figures symbolize that ‘New Khadi of New India,’ under PM Modi’s leadership, has become the flag bearer of the ‘Vocal for Local,’ ‘Make in India,’ and ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ campaigns.

KVIC Chairman Mr. Manoj Kumar appealed to all citizens to purchase more Khadi products this festive season, helping spread the joy of festivals to the homes of artisans and craftsmen who work tirelessly to produce high-quality goods. KVIC and NIFT officials and employees attended the event.

Key Highlights of the Exhibition: