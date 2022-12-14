KVIC Chairman distributed footwear manufacturing machines and 200 B-boxes in Agra and Barabanki

New Delhi : Manoj Kumar, Chairman, Khadi and Village Industries Commission, Government of India distributed footwear manufacturing machine under Leather Pilot Project at Agra district and Honey bee boxes under ‘Village Industry Development Scheme’ at Barabanki Janpad, through digital mode on 13th December 2022.

The beneficiaries have been given 5days training to from two self-help groups “Vaishnav and Gyan” of Barabanki District, who were distributed 200 bee boxes and tool kits under the Honey Mission today.

On this occasion chairman KVIC had interaction with the beneficiaries about the problems related to beekeeping work and encouraged them to take forward the work of beekeeping in their region. Later feedback was also taken about them and they were encouraged to take forward the work they were doing.

In addition to this, he also distributed footwear machines and equipments under the Leather Craft Mission to 10 beneficiaries who had taken 50 days training at CFTI Agra in district Agra. while interacting with the beneficiaries Chairman took firsthand information from the beneficiaries regarding the training provided and motivated them to set up the leather industry by taking advantage of this project. Chairman also emphasized on realizing the dream of the Prime Minister of self-reliant India and creating new opportunities of self-employment through various schemes implemented by Khadi and Village Industries Commission. Officials of State Office- Lucknow and Divisional Office, Meerut, representatives of Uttar Pradesh Khadi and Village Industries Board and CSIR were present.