Kurukshetra MP Naveen Jindal Receives Mahatma Hansraj Gaurav Award

Honored at the 77th Foundation Day Celebration of Hansraj College, Delhi University

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar Praises Naveen Jindal for Bringing the Tricolor to the Masses

New Delhi: At the 77th foundation day celebration of Hansraj College, Delhi University, Kurukshetra MP and prominent industrialist Naveen Jindal was honored with the Mahatma Hansraj Gaurav Award. On this occasion, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar praised Naveen Jindal’s relentless efforts to bring the national flag, the Tricolor, to the masses and his long legal struggle to ensure this right.

Naveen Jindal, who has elevated politics, industry, education, and sports like polo and shooting to new heights, was invited as a special guest by Hansraj College two days ago for their 77th foundation day. Jindal is an alumnus of the college, having earned a degree in commerce from there. In recognition of his achievements, Hansraj College bestowed upon him the Mahatma Hansraj Gaurav Award. The award was presented by Delhi University Vice-Chancellor Prof. Yogesh Singh and Hansraj College Principal Prof. Rama.

The chief guest of the event, Vice President and the Chancellor of Delhi University Jagdeep Dhankhar, lauded Naveen Jindal’s efforts in promoting the Tricolor to the public. He remarked that Jindal was so dedicated to his cause that he took the matter to the Supreme Court to ensure citizens’ right to fly the Tricolor all year round.

Vice President Dhankhar mentioned that as an alumnus of Sainik School, Chittorgarh, the alumni association has requested him to have Naveen Jindal install a large national flag at their school as well. He assured the alumni that during his visit to Jindal’s college, where he completed his graduation, he would request the installation of a large flag at Sainik School, Chittorgarh.

Vice President Dhankhar emphasized that students like Naveen Jindal demonstrate the significance of Hansraj College. He also appreciated Jindal’s efforts in entrepreneurship and job creation in the country.

Dr. Prabhanshu Ojha, the coordinator of the program, mentioned that Naveen Jindal holds Hansraj College very dear and is always ready to support the institution.

Notably, Naveen Jindal expressed his gratitude to the Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar via the social media platform X, stating that the Vice President’s recognition of his efforts and struggles for the Tricolor is a matter of pride for him. The Tricolor not only unites us but also inspires us to contribute to nation-building.