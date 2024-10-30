Krushna Chandra Patra: Ration cards will be provided to new beneficiaries starting in November

Bhubaneswar: The Minister for Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare, Krushna Chandra Patra, announced on Wednesday that ration cards will be provided to new beneficiaries starting in November. After reviewing approximately 10 lakh applications, the Odisha government will begin the process of issuing ration cards to these individuals, as stated by Patra.

Previously, the e-KYC verification process for applicants was in progress. In July, Minister Patra had declared that the Odisha Government would be removing ineligible beneficiaries from the list of ration card recipients under the Food Security Act. The government has established 12 criteria for including eligible families and 10 criteria for excluding ineligible ones.

Officials have been instructed to eliminate any ineligible beneficiaries from the list to ensure that only deserving families receive the ration cards. This initiative aims to streamline the distribution process and ensure that resources are allocated to those who truly need them.