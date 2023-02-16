Krushi Odisha 2023 kick-starts; 5 farmers and 5 SHGs felicitated

BHUBANESWAR :Odisha Chief Minister Mr Naveen Patnaik today said that the government is focusing on technology-led development in agriculture sector. The Chief Minister emphasised on technological intervention in farm sector and said that the government is focusing on technology-led development in agriculture sector. He urged farmers to adopt new farm machineries and equipment in farming process to make Odisha agriculture developed state.

Addressing the three-day ‘Krushi Odisha 2023’, organized by the Department of Agriculture & Farmers’ Empowerment, Govt of Odisha, jointly with Federation of Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), Mr Patnaik while highlighting Odisha’s transition from being a food deficit state to a food surplus state said, “We have been supplying rice to whole nation for public distribution system. Our ‘KALIA scheme’ ensured income security for farmers and to increase agricultural productivity our government continue to focus of farm mechanisation.”

The Chief Minister added that Odisha has become a leading state in agriculture and apprised representative of international agencies about the various program of government for farmers’ empowerment, sustainability, intervention for mitigation of impact of climate change, nutritional value of food products and steps taken for enhancement of farmers’ income.

Mr Ranendra Pratap Swain, Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Empowerment, Govt of Odisha said that other than rice production, Odisha is near self-sufficient in fisheries, meat, eggs and milk production. “Hard work of farmers not only ensures food security of our state but also we are sending surplus rice to other states to fulfil their demands,” he added.

He further shared the plan to take the agriculture Mela to block level in future and make it an annual event. “Farmers will get immensely benefited from these programmes which will enable them to increase their income,” Mr Swain stated.

Sharing that Odisha was the first state of India to achieve self-sufficiency in rice production decade back, Dr Arabinda Kumar Padhee, Principal Secretary of Agriculture and Famers Empowerment Department, Govt of Odisha opined that the State has achieved significant progress in agriculture, horticulture, fisheries, Animal Resources Development, soil conservation and watershed management which leads to environmental and sustainable farming. “Government now focuses on promotion of farm mechanisation, crop diversification, farm entrepreneurship, digital agriculture, livestock and fisheries. We also have decided to extend millet mission programme to all 30 districts of the state,” he added.

Dr Subroto Bagchi, Chairman, Odisha Skill Development Authority said, “In order to achieve the vision 2036, we need set ambition to achieve five times more growth than current level. To achieve this vision, we also have to know how much manpower and what quality of manpower is required. Odisha need 15 lakh farmers on mission mode and a strong coordination with various departments. Discussions are in advanced stage with government to set up as world class skill development centre for farmers.”

Mr Prem Chandra Chaudhary, Director, Agriculture and Food Production, Govt of Odisha said that based on the directions by Hon’ble CM, the entire program has been designed in a manner so that our farmers learn and implement new technology in farming.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated the special exhibition where farm machines, equipments, modern farming techniques are on display. Procurement is also part of the expo which is open for visitors. Farmers can register themselves through Go Sugam Portal. Special sessions for farmers are also planned as part of the event.

On this occasion, 5 farmers and 5 SHGs who have achieved exemplary success and shown path for others were awarded by dignitaries. Awardee farmers and SHGs were – Agni Gangamaa SHG (Koraput), Manashi SHG (Narla, Kalahandi), Maa Subhalaxmi SHG (Jujumara, Sambalpur), Ujeleswar SHG (Sheragada, Ganjam), Dulanpur Producers Organisation (Banki, Cuttack), Prafulla Kumar Khila (Semiliguda, Koraput), Jaspal Sahu (Kalahandi), ShadasibaBhoi (Kuchinda, Sambalpur), DesutuBhagawan (Hinjilikatu, Ganjam) and Subash Chandra Pal (Athagarh, Cuttack).

Total 212 numbers stall have been set up on different categories of agriculture and allied sectors. Various government undertaking, banks and agri entrepreneurs will participate in it. FPOs, SHGs, NGOs and input dealers also participated. Farmers will know about recent technologies through 10 thematic seminars.

Mr Suresh Kumar Vashishth, Commissioner cum Secretary, Fisheries and ARD Department, Govt of Odisha; Ms Ingeborg Bayer, Counsellor-Food and Agriculture, Embassy of Federal Republic of Germany, Ms Elisabeth Faure, Country Director, WFP; Mr UlacDemirag, Country Director, International Fund for Agricultural Development and Mr Konda Reddy, Office incharge, United Nations – Agriculture food Organisationwere also present during the event.