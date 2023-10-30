Kriti Sanon unveils Kalyan Jewellers’ new showroom in Moradabad at Civil Lines

Moradabad : The city of Moradabad came to a standstill as crowds jostled to catch a glimpse of Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon at the inauguration of Kalyan Jewellers’ showroom at Civil Lines. With this launch, Kalyan Jewellers marks its presence across 16 locations in the state of Uttar Pradesh. This brand new showroom, inaugurated by Bollywood diva Kriti Sanon offers a luxurious shopping experience to customers, with a wide array of jewellery designs. The company has been consistently expanding its brand footprint and operations in the region, to supplement its growth and make the brand more accessible to patrons in Uttar Pradesh.

Addressing the enthralled crowd, Bollywood star Kriti Sanon said, “I am thrilled to inaugurate this magnificent new Kalyan Jewellers’ showroom in Moradabad. It’s a privilege for me to be a part of this remarkable occasion. I believe that Kalyan Jewellers’ stunning collections are a perfect fusion of grace, paying homage to the diverse traditions followed across our nation. Serving as a representative for this esteemed brand fills me with great pride, knowing that it is built on the pillars of trust and transparency, along with a strong commitment to customer satisfaction. I am confident that the patrons in this region will wholeheartedly embrace and support the brand.”

Talking about the new showroom, Mr. Ramesh Kalyanaraman, Executive Director of Kalyan Jewellers, said, “As a company, we have achieved huge milestones and taken major strides towards creating a holistic ecosystem to enhance the customer shopping experience. We are delighted to announce the launch of our new showroom in Moradabad. As we embark on this next phase of our growth journey, consistently expanding our geographical footprint in the region, we are committed to continue offering best-in-class shopping experience to our customers while staying true to the company’s core values of trust and transparency in times to come.”

The newly-launched showrooms will feature an extensive range of designs from Kalyan Jewellers’ jewellery collections, presented in a world-class ambience. Celebrating the launch, Kalyan Jewellers’ has announced exciting offers for patrons in the region.

The jewellery retailed at Kalyan Jewellers is all BIS hallmarked and goes through multiple purity tests. Patrons will also receive Kalyan Jewellers’ 4-Level Assurance Certificate, which guarantees purity, free lifetime maintenance of ornaments, detailed product information, and transparent exchange and buy-back policies. The certification is part of the brand’s commitment to offering the very best to its loyalists.

The showroom will also stock Kalyan’s popular house brands, such as Lila – diamonds & semi-precious stone jewellery, Tejasvi – Polki jewellery, Mudhra – handcrafted antique jewellery, Nimah – temple Jewellery, Glo – dancing diamonds, Ziah – Solitaire-like diamond jewellery, Anokhi – uncut diamonds, Apoorva – diamonds for special occasions, Muhurat – wedding jewellery, and Rang – precious stones jewellery.