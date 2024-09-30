Krishi Vigyan Kendra-Khordha oganised Awareness program on ‘PM KUSUM’

Bhubaneswar: Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha evam Utthan Mahabhiyan’ PM KUSUM is a comprehensive effort by the Indian government to promote solar energy adoption in the agriculture sector. One day awareness workshop on PM KUSUM Scheme Component A was jointly organized by Krishi Vigyan Kendra-Khordha under ICAR-CIFA, Bhubaneswar, ASCI, New Delhi, GIZ and ICAR-ATARI, Kolkata on 30 September 2024 at KVK-Khordha, ICAR-CIFA.

Dr. Pradip Dey, Director, ICAR-ATARI, Kolkata graced this occasion as Chief Guest and emphasized on the use of renewable energy for reducing carbon emission. By adopting these energy sources farmers can reduce their input cost, avail round the clock electricity, and thus increase their farm production and productivity. Dr. Pramoda Kumar Sahoo, Director, ICAR-CIFA, Bhubaneswar, applauded the collaborative efforts of KVK and ATARI in organizing such awareness programs for the benefit of farmers. He also stressed upon in adopting these energy sources for maximizing farm production, reducing environmental pollution and dependency on non-renewable energy sources for a better society and human health. Mr. Santosh Panda from Agriculture Skill Council of India apprised the participants about the schemes and benefits along with various configurations of solar panels. Dr. Harapriya Nayak, Sr. Scientist and Head, KVK-Khordha urged the participants to thoroughly understand the schemes and harness the benefit in agriculture and allied sector.

The objective of this workshop was to sensitize smallholder farmers and farmwomen on the potential of Agriculture Photo Voltaic (AgriPV) under PM KUSUM Component A and to identify beneficiaries who need handholding support under this scheme. Around 33 progressive farmers / FPO members from different blocks of Khordha district participated in the day long awareness workshop.