Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Khordha launches Maheera-Farmer Producer Company (FPC) Limited

Bhubaneswar: Krishi Vigyan Kendra-Khordha and the Non-Governmental Organisation, NIGAM, Bhubaneswar today jointly launched a Farmer Producer Company (FPC) ‘MAHEERA’ at Balipatna Block in Khordha district of Odisha. Padma Shri Batakrushna Sahoo, the Chief Guest of the occasion, inaugurated the FPC. He applauded the coordinated efforts of the KVK, NGO, farmer members, FPC Chairman Smt. Kumudini Swain and the Board of Directors for establishing the FPC for increasing income of the farmers of the district. Dr. Saroj Kumar Swain, Director, ICAR-Central Institute of Freshwater Aqauculture, the Guest of Honour of the function, emphasized the need of eco-friendly advance agricultural practices for the production of health promoting foods. Dr. Shiba Shankar Giri, Head, KVK-Khordha in his welcome address outlined the continuous support of the KVK in establishing the FPCs in in the district to support small, marginal and landless farmers. He informed that Maheera- Farmer Producer Company Limited spreads over 16 Gram Panchayatas of Balipatna Block with participation of 700 farmers in 35 Farmer Interest Groups. Smt. Kadambini Patra, NIGAM, Bhubaneswar briefed the role of NGO in promoting FPC for the socio-economic development of people. She informed that with the Government of India initiatives more such FPCs will be established in the district. Sri Ajay Kumar Dash, Subject Matter Specialist, KVK-Khordha proposed the vote of thanks. A total 150 farmers and farm women participated in the event following Covid-19 guidelines.

Related