KRIAA Foundation Highlights Cancer Awareness with Walkathon and Iconic Temple Illumination

Bhubaneswar/New Delhi: KRIAA Foundation has made significant strides in promoting awareness about breast and cervical cancer through two impactful events held on November 16 and 17, 2024.

In New Delhi, the Foundation hosted a Grand walkathon at India Gate as the closing ceremony of Pink October-2024, a month-long breast cancer awareness campaign, and to mark Cervical Cancer Elimination Day-2024. The event featured Rabi Narayan Behera, Hon’ble Member of Parliament, as the Chief Guest, and Dr. Rojalin Patsani, Founder of Parichaya Foundation, as the Guest of Honour.

Eminent oncologists, medical students, and over 100 members of the public participated in the walkathon, emphasizing the importance of cancer prevention, early detection, and treatment.

On November 17, in Bhubaneswar, KRIAA Foundation, in collaboration with the Directorate of Public Health, Government of Odisha, illuminated the iconic Rajarani Temple in teal to symbolize cervical cancer elimination. This initiative marked the 4th Anniversary of the WHO Global Strategy to Accelerate the Elimination of Cervical Cancer, launched on the same date in 2020.

Dr. R. K. Behera, Hon’ble Member of Parliament, inaugurated the lighting ceremony, stressing the importance of collective efforts in combating cervical cancer. Dr. Rosalin Patsani Mishra, Dr. Prasanta Parida, and Dr. Bhagyalaxmi Nayak provided expert insights into preventive measures like HPV DNA screening and vaccination.

Ms. Lili Jenamani, Chairperson of KRIAA Foundation, coordinated the event, highlighting the role of education and awareness in saving lives, while Mr. Jitendra Jenamani, Co-Founder, expressed gratitude to all participants and stakeholders.

These initiatives underscore KRIAA Foundation’s commitment to fostering a healthier future by promoting cancer awareness and prevention through