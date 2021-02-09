Kotia dispute to be resolved through talks between Andhra Pradesh-Odisha Govt

Bhubaneswar: The ongoing inter-State dispute over jurisdiction of many villages in Kotia panchayat on the Andhra Pradesh-Odisha border would be resolved through discussions between the Governments of both States.

Odisha School & Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash raised the issue during the meeting attended by Shariff and senior officials of the Andhra Pradesh Government.He informed the Andhra delegation about the jurisdiction dispute of Kotia panchayat under Pottangi block in Koraput district where the people have been facing identity crisis since decades. He appealed to the Andhra Government through the delegation to sort out the grave situation. Besides, a discussion was also held between two State Governments on the language-based education issue in the bordering villages of Rayagada, Gajapati, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Ganjam and Koraput districts.

Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council Chairman Mohammed Ahmed Shariff informed this after a high-level meeting held in Bhubaneswar on Monday.