Kotak Takes the Lead – Customers Can Now Instantly Update Their Address on Net Banking via DigiLocker

Mumbai: Kotak Mahindra Bank (KMBL) today announced that its customers can now instantly update their correspondence address with the Bank on Net Banking via DigiLocker. KMBL has completed an integration of its Net Banking platform with DigiLocker. With many customers having relocated to their hometowns during the COVID-19 pandemic, this facility gives customers one more option through which they can easily change their correspondence address – instantly and completely online.

All that a customer needs to update her/his address using DigiLocker is to have a valid DigiLocker account.

Puneet Kapoor, President – Products, Alternate Channels and Customer Experience Delivery, Kotak Mahindra Bank said, “Our emphasis at Kotak is to see how we can better support our customers with digital-first initiatives that make banking simpler, safer and problem-free. The integration with DigiLocker is one more step in that direction, enabling Kotak customers to instantly update their correspondence address, completely online and with no paperwork required, resulting in peace of mind for our customers.”

The process to update one’s correspondence address is extremely simple and convenient.

– Customer logs in to Kotak Net Banking

– Goes to Profile -> Update Communication Address

– Customer chooses the “Update address by DigiLocker Login” option

– Customer is redirected to DigiLocker, signs in to her/his DigiLocker account and completes authentication by entering the OTP and Security PIN

– After giving customer consent, the address as it appears on the customer’s Aadhaar card is displayed and on confirmation by the customer, the correspondence address with the Bank is updated.

DigiLocker is one of the flagship initiatives under the Government of India’s Digital India programme aimed at providing paperless governance to citizens.