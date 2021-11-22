Kotak Mahindra Bank taps Gen Next techies to envision the Future of Banking

Mumbai: Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited (KMBL) today announced the launch of the inaugural edition of its pan-India fintech hackathon, “Reign: REImaGiNe the way we bank!”, exclusively for undergraduate engineering students. The hackathon aims to partner with gen next techies to realise their vision of the future of banking by designing innovation solutions across five defined tracks. Further, the hackathon will also enable the bank to discover budding talent from India’s top engineering colleges.

The five tracks are:

> Track 1: Reimagine banking with conversational AI

> Track 2: Reimagine the banking user dashboard for the next-gen

> Track 3: Reimagine personal financial management for mobile

> Track 4: Reimagine voice in banking

> Track 5: Reimagine payment gateway & payment pages

Deepak Sharma, President & Chief Digital Officer, Kotak Mahindra Bank said, “The future of banking lies with the future of this country. In our pursuit of staying ahead of the curve, Reign is an initiative to begin a long-term engagement with India’s bright young minds and give them a platform to showcase their skills and ideas as we reimagine the future of banking together.”

Students can participate in the hackathon by visiting Reign. The registration for the hackathon is open until 25th November, 2021. The idea submission deadline is 29th November, 2021. The shortlisted entries will be declared on 5th December, 2021, with the Grand Finale to be held on 10th December, 2021.

Three teams will be selected per track – the winner, the 1st runners-up and the 2nd runners-up, for a total of 15 winning teams. They will receive prize money ranging from Rs 25,000 to Rs. 1,00,000 for each winning entry.