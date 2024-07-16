Kotak Mahindra Bank Announces New Distribution Structure to Enhance Customer Experience ;   Pranav Mishra joins as Head of Distribution

Bengaluru : Aligned to its vision of keeping customer at the centre, Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited (“KMBL”/“Kotak”) today unveiled its new Distribution structure as part of its growth strategy. This is aimed at bringing together all the ways in which our customers interact with the Bank and to deliver an omni-channel seamless experience across all Group products and services, thereby elevating service standards and operational efficiency.

The Distribution structure integrates the Physical branch network, Digital Branch channel (encompassing Mobile Banking and Net Banking platforms) and the Voice channel. This strategic initiative aims to ensure a seamless experience for customers across all interaction channels by building synergy and improving service delivery.

To lead this significant transformation the Bank has appointed Pranav Mishra, as the Head of Distribution. Pranav has a distinguished background in Banking & Financial Services organizations with over 30 years of experience. He joins from ICICI Bank, where he most recently served as Head of Liabilities, Deposit, Customer 360, Branch Banking, Marketing & Alliances, ATM and Micro Market Strategy. Prior to ICICI Bank, Pranav headed distribution for ICICI Prudential Life Insurance.

“I am pleased to welcome Pranav to the Kotak family. Under his leadership, we are committed to strengthening our distribution and delivering a seamless omni-channel experience across all Group products and services,” said Ashok Vaswani, MD & CEO, Kotak Mahindra Bank. “The new Distribution structure underscores our dedication to embedding banking services seamlessly into our customer journeys, ensuring convenience and reliability at every touchpoint. We are excited about this strategic move and confident that it will further strengthen our ability to deliver exceptional value to our customers.”

Pranav Mishra, Head of Distribution, Kotak Mahindra Bank, expressed enthusiasm about the new role, stating, “I am honoured to lead Kotak Mahindra Bank’s Distribution structure and am eager to leverage our capabilities to enhance customer engagement and operational efficiency.”

The teams responsible for Physical branch network, Digital channel and Voice will report to Pranav, streamlining operations and driving customer-centric initiatives forward.