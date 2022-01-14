Kotak Kick-Starts 2022 with Super Offers on Apple Products

Mumbai : Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd (KMBL) today announced a gamut of super offers especially for its customers on Apple products. KMBL debit and credit cardholders can enjoy cashbacks and EMI offers on a range of iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, Apple Watches, AirPods, and HomePods.

KMBL debit and credit cardholders can avail a maximum cashback of Rs 10,000 on Apple products while no cost EMIs are available for up to 12 months on select products*. Cashbacks are available on both full card swipes and card EMIs on offline as well as online channels. The offer is valid from 1st January to 31st March, 2022 at Apple authorised reseller stores and on ecommerce websites like Amazon and Tata Cliq.

Elizabeth Venkataraman, Joint President – Consumer, Commercial & Wealth Marketing, Kotak Mahindra Bank said, “A growing section of population aspires to own premium gadgets. Millennials and GenZ especially connect with Apple products. Our offer on Apple products, exclusively for KMBL debit and credit cardholders, provides our customers premium products in easy and affordable EMIs. Cashbacks on Apple products will make them enjoy maximum savings. With this, we hope that our customers enjoy a super start to New Year 2022!”

*Terms & Conditions apply

All the offers can be availed on payments via Kotak debit and credit cards. Interest cost on the facility provided is borne by the respective merchants. Credit at sole discretion of Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. and subject to guidelines issued by RBI from time to time.

About Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited

Established in 1985, Kotak Mahindra Group is one of India’s leading financial services conglomerates. In February 2003, Kotak Mahindra Finance Ltd. (KMFL), the Group’s flagship company, received banking license from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), becoming the first non-banking finance company in India to convert into a bank – Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited (KMBL).

The Bank has four Strategic Business Units – Consumer Banking, Corporate Banking, Commercial Banking and Treasury, which cater to retail and corporate customers across urban and rural India. The premise of Kotak Mahindra Group’s business model is concentrated India, diversified financial services. The bold vision that underscores the Group’s growth is an inclusive one, with a host of products and services designed to address the needs of the unbanked and insufficiently banked. As on 30th September, 2021, Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd has a national footprint of 1,622 branches and 2,601 ATMs, and branches in GIFT City and DIFC (Dubai).

For more information, please visit the company’s website at https://www.kotak.com/

Annexure

Apple Offer Details

Get cashback up to Rs 10,000 on Apple products using Kotak Bank Credit Card EMI/Non EMI transactions and Debit Card EMI/Non EMI transactions only.

Kotak-Apple Offer Credit Card/Debit Card – EMI & Non EMI Model Name Cashback Offer (INR) No Cost EMI benefit on Cards EMI only iPhone 13 mini 6000 6 months No Cost EMI iPhone 13 6000 6 months No Cost EMI iPhone 13 Pro 5000 6 months No Cost EMI iPhone 13 Pro Max 5000 6 months No Cost EMI iPhone 12 5000 6 months No Cost EMI iPhone 12 mini 5000 6 months No Cost EMI iPhone 11 4000 6 months No Cost EMI MacBook Pro (New) 10000 6, 9, 12 months No Cost EMI MacBook Pro 7000 6, 9, 12 months No Cost EMI MacBook Air 6000 6, 9, 12 months No Cost EMI iMac 6000 6, 9, 12 months No Cost EMI Mac mini 5000 6, 9, 12 months No Cost EMI iPad Pro 4000 6 months No Cost EMI iPad Air 4000 6 months No Cost EMI iPad mini 3000 6 months No Cost EMI iPad 3000 6 months No Cost EMI Apple Watch Series 7 3000 6 months No Cost EMI Apple Watch Series 6 3000 6 months No Cost EMI Apple Watch Series SE 2000 6 months No Cost EMI Apple Watch Series 3 1000 6 months No Cost EMI AirPods Pro 2500 6 months No Cost EMI AirPods 2nd Gen 1500 6 months No Cost EMI AirPods 3rd Gen 2000 6 months No Cost EMI HomePod 2000 6 months No Cost EMI HomePod mini 1000 6 months No Cost EMI