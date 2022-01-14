Kotak Kick-Starts 2022 with Super Offers on Apple Products

Mumbai : Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd (KMBL) today announced a gamut of super offers especially for its customers on Apple products. KMBL debit and credit cardholders can enjoy cashbacks and EMI offers on a range of iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, Apple Watches, AirPods, and HomePods.
KMBL debit and credit cardholders can avail a maximum cashback of Rs 10,000 on Apple products while no cost EMIs are available for up to 12 months on select products*. Cashbacks are available on both full card swipes and card EMIs on offline as well as online channels. The offer is valid from 1st January to 31st March, 2022 at Apple authorised reseller stores and on ecommerce websites like Amazon and Tata Cliq.
Elizabeth Venkataraman, Joint President – Consumer, Commercial & Wealth Marketing, Kotak Mahindra Bank said, “A growing section of population aspires to own premium gadgets. Millennials and GenZ especially connect with Apple products. Our offer on Apple products, exclusively for KMBL debit and credit cardholders, provides our customers premium products in easy and affordable EMIs. Cashbacks on Apple products will make them enjoy maximum savings. With this, we hope that our customers enjoy a super start to New Year 2022!”
*Terms & Conditions apply
All the offers can be availed on payments via Kotak debit and credit cards. Interest cost on the facility provided is borne by the respective merchants. Credit at sole discretion of Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. and subject to guidelines issued by RBI from time to time.
About Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited
Established in 1985, Kotak Mahindra Group is one of India’s leading financial services conglomerates. In February 2003, Kotak Mahindra Finance Ltd. (KMFL), the Group’s flagship company, received banking license from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), becoming the first non-banking finance company in India to convert into a bank – Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited (KMBL).
The Bank has four Strategic Business Units – Consumer Banking, Corporate Banking, Commercial Banking and Treasury, which cater to retail and corporate customers across urban and rural India. The premise of Kotak Mahindra Group’s business model is concentrated India, diversified financial services. The bold vision that underscores the Group’s growth is an inclusive one, with a host of products and services designed to address the needs of the unbanked and insufficiently banked. As on 30th September, 2021, Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd has a national footprint of 1,622 branches and 2,601 ATMs, and branches in GIFT City and DIFC (Dubai).
Annexure
Apple Offer Details
Get cashback up to Rs 10,000 on Apple products using Kotak Bank Credit Card EMI/Non EMI transactions and Debit Card EMI/Non EMI transactions only.
|Kotak-Apple Offer Credit Card/Debit Card – EMI & Non EMI
|Model Name
|Cashback
Offer (INR)
|No Cost EMI benefit on Cards EMI only
|iPhone 13 mini
|6000
|6 months No Cost EMI
|iPhone 13
|6000
|6 months No Cost EMI
|iPhone 13 Pro
|5000
|6 months No Cost EMI
|iPhone 13 Pro Max
|5000
|6 months No Cost EMI
|iPhone 12
|5000
|6 months No Cost EMI
|iPhone 12 mini
|5000
|6 months No Cost EMI
|iPhone 11
|4000
|6 months No Cost EMI
|MacBook Pro (New)
|10000
|6, 9, 12 months No Cost EMI
|MacBook Pro
|7000
|6, 9, 12 months No Cost EMI
|MacBook Air
|6000
|6, 9, 12 months No Cost EMI
|iMac
|6000
|6, 9, 12 months No Cost EMI
|Mac mini
|5000
|6, 9, 12 months No Cost EMI
|iPad Pro
|4000
|6 months No Cost EMI
|iPad Air
|4000
|6 months No Cost EMI
|iPad mini
|3000
|6 months No Cost EMI
|iPad
|3000
|6 months No Cost EMI
|Apple Watch Series 7
|3000
|6 months No Cost EMI
|Apple Watch Series 6
|3000
|6 months No Cost EMI
|Apple Watch Series SE
|2000
|6 months No Cost EMI
|Apple Watch Series 3
|1000
|6 months No Cost EMI
|AirPods Pro
|2500
|6 months No Cost EMI
|AirPods 2nd Gen
|1500
|6 months No Cost EMI
|AirPods 3rd Gen
|2000
|6 months No Cost EMI
|HomePod
|2000
|6 months No Cost EMI
|HomePod mini
|1000
|6 months No Cost EMI