Kotak General Insurance partners Vasai Vikas Sahakari Bank to offer insurance solutions

Mumbai: Kotak Mahindra General Insurance Company Limited (Kotak General Insurance) and Vasai Vikas Sahakari Bank Ltd. (Scheduled Bank) today announced a strategic alliance to provide the bank’s customers access to a range of insurance solutions. Under this agreement, Vasai Vikas Sahakari Bank Ltd. will offer Kotak General Insurance’s comprehensive suite of General and Health Insurance products to its customers across its network of 21 branches thereby enabling them to avail the benefits of insurance.

Suresh Agarwal, MD & CEO, Kotak Mahindra General Insurance Co. Ltd., said, “India is one of the countries with the lowest General Insurance penetration. Arrangements like these with Vasai Vikas Sahakari Bank are essential to reach out to more people and educate them about the importance of being insured.”

Dilip Sant, Chief Executive Officer, Vasai Vikas Sahakari Bank Ltd., said, “We have always believed in expanding our offerings to cater to our ever-increasing customer needs. The synergies that will be generated out of this association will not only offer an enhanced value proposition to our customers, but most importantly, will empower them to mitigate risks and secure the future of their assets as well health of their loved ones.”