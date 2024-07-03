Koo Faces Closure After Failed Partnership Negotiations

Koo, the Indian micro-blogging platform, announced its closure to the public due to unsuccessful partnership talks with major internet firms and media houses. Founders Aprameya Radhakrishna and Mayank Bidawatka revealed challenges in handling user-generated content, with potential partners shifting priorities near final agreements. Despite raising $60 million from investors like Tiger Global, Koo struggled to grow its user base and generate revenue. The decision follows earlier failed acquisition talks with Dailyhunt amid market challenges and funding constraints.