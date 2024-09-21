Konark Suryas Odisha Wins First Match of Legends League Cricket Season 3

September 21, 2024 – Bhubaneswar: Konark Suryas Odisha (KSO) started their Legends League Cricket journey on a soaring note, securing a well-fought victory against the Manipal Tigers in an electrifying opening match. With the spotlight on this inaugural match of the tournament, the team demonstrated their dominance, skill, and strategy, setting the tone for the rest of the season.

Manipal Tigers won the toss and elected to field first, looking to capitalize on early conditions and put pressure on Konark Suryas Odisha’s batting lineup. However, KSO managed to post the winning score:

Total runs by KSO: 103-8

Highest run scorer from KSO Team: Irfan Pathan, Captain

Best wicket taker from KSO Team: Dilshan Munaweera, took 2 wickets off 11 runs

Total number of sixes: 3

Total numbers of fours: 11

Speaking about the team’s victory, Irfan Pathan, Captain of Konark Suryas Odisha, expressed his pride, “This first match was really special for us. The way the team came together and executed the plan was amazing. Everyone gave their 100%, and the support from the fans truly lifted us. Starting the season with a win feels great, and I’m really proud to represent Konark Suryas Odisha. Hats off to Manipal Tigers for giving us a really tough competition. We’ll enjoy this moment but stay focused on what’s ahead. There’s a long road in this league, and we’re ready for it.”

Enakshi Priyam, COO of Sanpriya Group, sponsors of KSO, also shared her enthusiasm, “What a fantastic way to kick off the Legends League for KSO! The energy, the commitment, and the passion of the players were absolutely phenomenal. We’re thrilled to support this incredible team, and tonight’s win is just the beginning of what promises to be an exciting journey for Konark Suryas Odisha. We look forward to celebrating many more victories together.”

Manipal Tigers’ Anureet Singh’s wicket caught by Ambati Rayudu off the bowling of Irfan Pathan on the last ball was the highlight of the match. With this win, KSO has firmly announced their arrival in the league, and fans are eager to see them build on this momentum as the tournament progresses.