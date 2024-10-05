Konark Suryas Odisha Clinch Crucial Win against India Capitals

October 4, 2024 – Maulana Azad Stadium, Jammu: In a pulsating encounter that kept fans on the edge of their seats, Konark Suryas Odisha (KSO) emerged victorious over India Capitals. KSO’s commanding performance was highlighted by key contributions from star players like Kevin O’Brien and Dilshan Munaweera, who led the charge in setting a competitive total.

The bowlers also rose to the occasion, by continuing their wicket-taking spree and delivering crucial breakthroughs. KSO put up a total of 127/4. The team kept the pressure on the opposition throughout the game.

Key Stats from the Match:

Total runs by KSO: 127/4

Highest run scorer from KSO Team: Kevin O Brien

Total number of sixes: 1

Total numbers of fours: 11

Speaking after the match, Captain Irfan Pathan remarked, “It’s always a fantastic feeling to win, especially in such a tight contest. The team showed great character and commitment, and every player contributed to this win. Hats off to Indian Capitals for giving us a tough competition. We’re thrilled with how things are going, and we look forward to carrying this momentum into the next matches.”

Enakshi Priyam, COO of Sanpriya Group, and the owner of Konark Suryas Odisha shared her excitement over the victory, “This win is a testament to the hard work and determination of the entire team. The passion and energy they’ve displayed on the field make us immensely proud. We are confident that KSO will continue to shine in this tournament.”

With this crucial win, KSO has boosted their standing in the tournament and strengthened their path towards the upcoming matches.