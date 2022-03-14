Koida College Sundargarh organises various competitions under Mo College Abhijan

Bhubaneswar: Koida Degree College Koida, Sundargarh organized Essay, Debate, Quiz and Song competitions under Mo College Abhijan. More than 45 students participated in the competition.

Principal Sambit Kumar Mohanty and special guest Surya Narayan Mohanty, Asst Manager JNP Mines, graced the occasion.

Principal Sambit Kumar Mohanty said, “Life itself is a competition and honing one’s skill through competition makes him or her shine in their career. This is one in a series of activities designed by us under the Mo College Abhijan.”

In the Essay competition, Nirmal Barik (+3 Arts) won first prize, while Mili Das (+3 Commerce) came second and the 3rd prize was won by Jyoshna Rani Das of (+3 Commerce).

The first prize in Debate competition was won by Anupama Chand (+3 Arts). Mili Das (+3 Commerce) came second, and Kartik Patra (+3 Commerce) received the third prize.

Akash Dasnayak, Chairperson Mo College Abhijan said, “Competition amidst students enhances their personalities and leads to their career growth. It’s heartening to watch such amazing talent competitions taking place which perks up the students’ knowledge and engages their creative spirit.”

In quiz competition, Nirmal Barik (+3 Arts) won first prize, while Jyoshna Rani Das of (+3 Commerce) won second and Rahul Srivastav (+3 Commerce) won the third prize.

Pranati Patra (+3 Arts) won the first prize while Jyoshna Rani Das (+3 Commerce) won 2nd and Renubala Patra (+3 Commerce) won third prize respectively in the Song Competition.

Jyoshna Rani Das who won in both the categories of Song and Quiz competition said, “Under Mo College Abhijan these kinds of competitions are adding more excitement in us. As students we all are looking forward to such competitions and after the dull pandemic time it’s wonderful to get back to normal college life.”

Mo College Coordinator Pradeep Kumar Patnaik, Philosophy Faculty Sitikanta Das Mohapatra, Odia faculty Laxmi Rai, Economics faculty Sanjay Kumar Dash, among others were present during the event.