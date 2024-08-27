KL Rahul Becomes Brand Ambassador and Investor In Drip Project’s Premium Fragrance Brand, ‘Metaman’  

Mumbai : Metaman, founded in early 2022 by Harsh Maskara and Anil Shetty, is a men’s jewellery brand that acquired Drip Project in 2023, offering affordable high-quality products to GenZ. Capturing the market with jewellery exclusively crafted for modern Indian men, the brand has now reimagined its premium perfumes range, receiving support from Indian International Cricketer, KL Rahul.

KL Rahul, who believes in supporting and investing in meaningful projects for young Indians, has now invested an undisclosed amount in ‘Drip Project’s’ premium perfume range, reimagined as ‘Metaman’. KL Rahul, as the brand ambassador, embodies the essence of Metaman’s exquisite perfumes, crafted with the highest quality to make a lasting impression on any occasion for those who value refinement and elegance.

Talking about his association with the Drip Project, KL Rahul said, “These are areas I’m truly passionate about. That’s why I’m involved in health, wellness, sports, and fashion—these have always interested me. I’ve chosen to enter spaces where I feel comfortable and where I can genuinely contribute, rather than just being the face or an ambassador. While that role is exciting, this is a much bigger opportunity for me. It extends beyond my playing days and represents a long-term investment. Plus, it’s been enjoyable to explore something outside of cricket, and I’ve really enjoyed it so far.”

Onboarding KL Rahul as a brand ambassador and investor, Co-Founder of ‘Metaman by Drip Project’, Harsh Maskara said, “KL has been an investor in Metaman Brands Pvt Ltd and The Drip Project from the beginning. Seeing the growth we’ve made over the past two years since he invested—from starting at zero to reaching where we are today—he’s been part of the journey. When I introduced the idea of expanding The Drip Project into the fragrance market and re-launching Metaman, he showed immediate interest. The fragrance is something very close to his heart; he’s always picking up perfumes at duty-free shops while travelling, which resonated with him. After numerous endorsements, he wanted to create something of his own, making this the perfect opportunity.”

‘Metaman’ presents a luxurious perfume collection that embodies exceptional quality and refined sophistication at an accessible price point. This new fragrance exemplifies Drip’s commitment to delivering high-end products with timeless appeal, tailored to suit diverse tastes and preferences globally.

KL Rahul, apart from being a cricketer, has been investing in visionary projects, to cater to the demands of younger generations. Recently, he also invested an undisclosed amount in an AI-powered company Flam for their latest innovation, MR product that offers to redefine the way fans interact with celebrities. As an avid investor, KL has also backed companies and projects like Boldfit, XYXX, Hyugalife, 4Cast, and Players Fund.