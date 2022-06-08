KL Rahul and Kuldeep Yadav ruled out of India vs South Africa T20I series owing to injury; Rishabh Pant named captain

New Delhi: KL Rahul and Kuldeep Yadav ruled out of India vs South Africa T20I series owing to injury. Wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant named as Captain and Hardik Pandya as vice-captain for the series says BCCI. Team India Captain KL Rahul has been ruled out of the T20I series against South Africa owing to a right groin injury while Kuldeep Yadav will miss out in the T20I series after getting hit on his right hand while batting in the nets last evening.