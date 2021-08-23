KJS Cement (I) Limited, FY 2020-21 net profit up by 36.43% to Rs. 65.44 crore

Mumbai: KJS Cement (I) Limited today reported a profit of Rs 65.44 crores for the year ended March 31, 2021, a 36.43% increase over Rs 47.96 crores registered for the last fiscal. EBITDA stood at RS 199.44 crores for the year against 188.96 crore in the corresponding period. Total sales and income from operations rose to Rs 1,165.63 crores. The company reported a cash profit of Rs 122.16 crores against Rs 96.94 crores last year.

During the FY, KJS Cement (I) Limited registered cement sales of 1718019.72 MT and 593250.64 MT of Clinker sale, a considerable increase over the last fiscal, enabled through streamlining of sales and marketing on the ground. This was further fuelled by increased demand due to many infrastructure projects of the government and private entities.

Speaking on the results, Vice Chairman and Director, Mr Pawan Kumaar Ahluwalia said, “KJS Cement has recorded strong performance across all parameters this year; despite the challenging ecosystem due to the pandemic. The company is consistently enhancing shareholder value through growth initiatives and innovative strategies. We are leveraging our ability to engineer technology to produce environment-friendly products and taking them to markets where the demand, customer preference and knowledge for such products are at a nascent stage. On a year to year basis, for the year ending March 31, 2021, the cash profits of our company have grown to Rs. 122.16 crores. Going forward, combining a lean and learning culture with strong engineering capabilities, KJS Cement is geared to capitalize on the emerging opportunities in the infrastructure sector.”