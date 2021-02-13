Kissan Mela cum Exhibition organised at Reasi

Reasi: Department of Agriculture organised a one day Kissan Mela Cum Exhibition here under Centrally Sponsored ATMA scheme.

The mela was inaugurated by District Deputy Commissioner, Indu Kanwal Chib.

Stalls demonstrating scientific cultivation practices of Mushroom, Apiculture, soil testing and allied activities were put by Agriculture Horticulture, Animal Husbandry, Sheep Husbandry, Sericulture Handicrafts, Floriculture departments and Krishi Vigyan Kendra.

Several Self Help Groups and private seed companies also participated in the Mela and displayed their products.

Latest agriculture implements including Tractors, Tillers, water lifting devices, drip and sprinkler irrigation system apart from products used in organic farming were also displayed at the Mela site.

Deputy Commissioner, Indu Kanwal Chib and Chief Agriculture Officer, Ravinder Thaploo and other officers went round the stalls and appreciated the activities of Agriculture and allied departments. The Farmers also showed keen interest in the stalls and different exhibits displayed at the Mela.

Around 314 samples of different agriculture products were displayed at the exhibition, of which 200 were given prizes by the District Development Commissioner.

The DC appreciated women Self Help Group members for their products including sweaters with beautiful designs and colours.

In her inaugural address, the DDC impressed upon all the departments to work in co-ordination with the farmers at Panchyat level of their respective areas to plan their activities. She also emphasized upon the farmers to take maximum benefit of the Centrally Sponsored and other schemes. He stressed upon all the Self Help Groups & other farming Community to adopt diversified farming in order to double the farmers income by 2022. She also presented appreciation certificates to the best progressive farmers and staff of the Agriculture Department.

While welcoming the guests, District Agriculture Officer, Rajesh Verma, briefed the gathering about the purpose as well as importance of holding the exhibition cum Kissan Mela.

Earlier, the Chief Agriculture Officer gave a resume of the activities of the Agriculture department for promoting scientific farming amongst the farmers of the district. He also informed the gathering about initiative being taken by the department to make District Reasi a hub for Spice production under ‘ONE DISTRICT ONE PRODUCT’.

The CAO also spoke about the success achieved by District in cultivation of Lemon grass which has not only countered Monkey menace but also fetched huge financial benefits to the growers. He also used this occasion to compliment Officers/Staff of Department for Achieving 100% targets under KCC & PM Kissan Samman Nidhi, Soil Health Card and other CSS Schemes. He also thanked Principal secretary to Govt. , Agriculture Production Department, Naveen K Choudhary, and Director Agriculture , Jammu, Inder Jeet for giving more stress on mechanised farming and diversification of Agriculture thus enabling the district to sanction about 359 different farm machineries among the farmers of the district giving an incentive of around Rs. 91.06 Lakh.

In the Interactive session, the allied departments along with some progressive farmers spoke about the activities in the Agriculture and allied sector going on in the District. Some Progressive farmers who spoke on the occasion put forth their demands /suggestion for bring about further improvement in the field of Agriculture and allied activities.

On this occasion, students of Degree College Reasi presented a Skit on Kissan mela.

Related