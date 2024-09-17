KISS Students Shine at 2024 Commonwealth Weightlifting Championship in Fiji; Mina Santa Secures 2 Golds and 1 Silver; Jyoshna Sabar Clinches Gold.

The 2024 Commonwealth Youth, Junior & Senior Weightlifting Championships are taking place in Suva, Fiji from September 17th to 21st. The event, which began today, features 210 competitors from 25 countries. This is the first time Fiji is hosting the championship, bringing together top athletes from nations such as India, England, Malaysia, Singapore, Wales, Canada, and Sri Lanka. Among the participants are two students from the Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS): Mina Santa (+2 2nd Year Arts) and Jyoshna Sabar (+2 1st Year Arts).

In the 55Kg Youth/Junior/Senior category, Mina Santa from Odisha, representing India, secured three medals: two golds in the Youth and Junior categories and one silver in the Senior category, with a combined lift of 180 kg (81 kg Snatch and 99 kg Clean & Jerk). In the 40Kg Youth category, Jyoshna Sabar from Odisha, also representing India, won the gold medal with a total lift of 123 kg (58 kg Snatch and 65 kg Clean & Jerk).

Both athletes expressed their gratitude to Prof. Samanta for his unwavering support and the excellent facilities provided at KISS. They also acknowledged the Odisha Weightlifting Association, Indian Weightlifting Federation, and the Sports & Youth Services Department of the Government of Odisha for their support. Currently, both are training at the Odisha Tenvic Weightlifting HPC and are part of the National Camp at SAI NSNIS Patiala.

Prof. Achyuta Samanta, Founder of KIIT & KISS, congratulated Mina and Jyoshna for their achievements at the 2024 Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships in Fiji and wished them continued success in their future competitions.