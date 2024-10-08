KISS Higher Secondary School, Bhubaneswar Hosts Successful CHSE Inter College Swimming Competition – 2024

Bhubaneswar: The Council Higher Secondary Schools Swimming Competition for Under 19 Boys and Girls was successfully organized by KISS Higher Secondary School at the KIIT – KISS Swimming Pool Complex, KISS Campus 02, under the aegis of the Council of Higher Secondary Education.

In the Girls’ Category, the champion trophy was claimed by KISS Higher Secondary School, Bhubaneswar. The runners-up trophy was jointly awarded to Banki Higher Secondary School, Cuttack, and Gangadhar Meher Higher Secondary School, Sambalpur.

In the Boys’ Category, KISS Higher Secondary School, Bhubaneswar, also emerged victorious, taking home the champion trophy. The runners-up trophy was secured by Anchalik Higher Secondary School, Subarnapur.

All participants and officials expressed their heartfelt gratitude to Prof. Achyuta Samanta, Founder of KIIT & KISS, for the exceptional state-of-the-art sports facilities provided. Prof. Samanta and Chairman & Secretary of Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha also extended their heartfelt wishes to all the players and officials. Wishing them the best of luck for the upcoming national championship.