KISS Higher Secondary School, Bhubaneswar Hosts Successful CHSE Inter College Chess Competition – 2024

Bhubaneswar: The Council Higher Secondary Schools Chess Competition for Under 19 Boys and Girls, successfully organized by KISS Higher Secondary School at Viswanathan Anand International Chess Hall, KIIT Campus 10 on 7th October, 2024 under the aegis of Council of Higher Secondary Education.

In the Girls’ Category, Fulo Tudu claimed first place, with Manisha Murmu securing second, both representing KISS H.S. School, Bhubaneswar. In the Boys’ Category, Somesh Kumar Tripathy from Khallikote Higher Secondary School, Ganjam, took first place, while Debendra Sabar from KISS H.S. School finished second.

All participants and officials expressed their heartfelt gratitude to Prof. Achyuta Samanta, Founder of KIIT & KISS, for the exceptional state-of-the-art sports facilities provided. Prof. Samanta and Chairman & Secretary of Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha also extended their heartfelt wishes to all the players and officials. Wishing them the best of luck for the upcoming national championship.