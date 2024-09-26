KISS Girls representing KIIT University in the Indian Universities Football Women Team secures 4th Position & Fair Play Award in 2nd AUSF Football Cup at Yanbian, China.

In a historic achievement the Indian Universities Women’s Football Team that participated in the 2nd AUSF Football Cup 2024 organized by Asian University Sports Federation (AUSF) from 19th – 24th September 2024 at Yanbian, China secured 4th Position along with the Fair Play Award. The entire team is composed of players from KISS, proudly representing KIIT University.

The Team consists of 15 players & 2 officials, list placed below:

1. Jema Soy

2. Ankita Naik

3. Jyoshna Mundary

4. Salma Murmu

5. Rilan Ekka

6. Salge Soren

7. Mama Soren

8. Ashika Oram

9. Sitamani Baskey

10. Bharati Oram

11. Ranjita Naik

12. Malati Tudu

13. Barsarani Majhi

14. Sulendri Chalan

15. Arati Dalai

16. Reshma Begum (Coach)

17. Kandan Murmu (Team Official)

The team will be reaching Bhubaneswar from China tonight.

As the Nodal University, previously KIIT University had successfully conducted the selection trials and coaching camps for the Indian Archery Team in 2017; Indian Archery & Athletics Teams in 2019; Indian Archery, Athletics, Badminton & Volleyball Teams in 2023 and in the last 2-4 months for the Indian Universities Rugby & Chess Teams for participation in FISU World University Championships 2024 and Archery, Basketball & Football Teams for participation in Asian University Championships 2024. The entire expense for the participation of the Indian Universities Football Team in the 2nd AUSF Football Cup 2024 amounting 55 Lakhs is borne by KIIT University.

Dr. Baljit Singh Sekhon, Joint Secretary (YA & Sports), Association of Indian Universities, New Delhi congratulated the Indian Universities Football Women Team Members that participated in the 2nd AUSF Football Cup 2024 and secured 4th Position along with the Fair Play Award. He was elated to see all tribal players from KISS representing KIIT University for the 1st time in the Indian Universities Football (W) Team and conveyed his good wishes to Prof. Samanta for his efforts for the upliftment of Tribals through education & sports.

Prof. Achyuta Samanta, Founder KIIT & KISS belief of giving international exposure to players paid off as these girls secured 4th position along with the Fair Play Award in their debut international competition, he congratulated all the players on this historic achievement and wished them good luck for their future competitions. He thanked Association of Indian Universities (AIU), New Delhi for giving the students of KISS representing KIIT University an opportunity to represent the Indian Universities Football Women Team.

Shri. Asirbad Behera, Secretary, Football Association of Odisha; Shri. Avijit Kumar Paul, Chairman, Player Development Committee AIFF, Executive Committee Member, Asian Football Council & Secretary, Odisha Olympic Association and Mr. Syed Sabir Pasha, Technical Director, All India Football Federation also congratulated the Indian Universities Football Women Team for their performance.