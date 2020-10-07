KISS Foundation Extends Helping Hand to Three Hapless Siblings

Berhampur: KISS Foundation has extended a helping hand to three hapless siblings of Bhogibandha Village under Jarada Police station of Ganjam District. They had become orphans and hapless after the demise of their mother and father in August and September respectively. Knowing the plight of the three tribal children, namely Debaki, Barsarani and Kshirod, from Media, Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Founder, KIIT & KISS and KISS Foundation enquired about their problems.

Dr. Samanta came to know that they have been struggling to make their both ends meet. Following Dr. Samanta’s request, KISS Foundation will provide Rs. 3000 per month to each of them to meet their routine expenses. Besides, KISS Foundation has emphasized in ensuring hassle free education to these children.

Dr. Samanta has assured them admission in KISS. When KISS reopens after the pandemic, they will get admitted in KISS, he said. The three children have expressed heartfelt gratitude to the KISS Foundation and its Founder Dr. Achyuta Samanta. Such humanitarian work has also earned profuse accolades in their locality.

