KISS Foundation Extends Helping Hand to Families of Accident Victims in Ganjam

Bhubaneswar: KISS Foundation has extended a helping hand to the families of labourers who lost their lives in a road accident in Ganjam district recently. The victims were enroute to Surat in search of jobs when their bus met with the unfortunate accident. After knowing about the plight of the families of the victims, Dr. Achyuta Samanta, MP, Kandhamal and Founder, KISS Foundation decided to help them. Some people of Ganjam district had informed him about their plight and requested him to help them. He has always been helping the children, who are unable to get education due to their financial condition or some other reason.

Dr. Samanta assured to provide education to the children of the four accident victims in any of the district branches of KISS. He also assured to provide jobs to any one member of the other two families.

In another development KISS Foundation has extended a helping hand to three orphan children of Sundarpur village under Chhatrapur Block of Ganjam district. Some years back, they had lost their father and recently they also lost their mother also, who was the only earning member of the family. Through KISS Foundation, Dr. Samanta has announced a monthly allowance of five thousand rupees to be given to them for their sustenance. Also the two younger children can pursue their education in any branch of KISS, assured Dr. Samanta.

Members of accident victim families and orphans expressed their thanks to KISS Foundation and Dr. Samanta and remarked, “Dr. Samanta is a nice and kindhearted person, rarest of the rare in the society. Because of his assurance, we could muster courage and patience for our future life.”

