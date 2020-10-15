KISS Foundation extends Helping Hand to 4 Hapless children of Anandpur

Anandpur: The KISS Foundation has extended a helping hand to four hapless kids of Anandpur in Kendujhar district of Odisha. These children have been living a miserable life in the absence of their parents for a few years. They do not have any senior member in the family to look after them. Their father is languishing in jail after being convicted lifer in a murder case. Their mother abandoned them and is missing since then. As their parents are not available, one of the sisters, a minor, works as a daily wage labourer to run the family. Getting this news from the media, Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Founder, KIIT & KISS and KISS Foundation came forward to help out the kids. Dr. Samanta immediately coordinated with these kids through his representatives and assures them that they will be admitted to KISS where they will get free education. Also following Dr. Samanta’s request, KISS Foundation will provide Rs. 3000 per month to each of them to meet their day-to-day expenses. The four kids are overjoyed after getting such help from KISS Foundation. Along with people in their locality, they thanked KISS Foundation and its founder Dr. A. Samanta.

