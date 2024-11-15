KISS Foundation Extends Educational Support to Children of Daringbadi Who Lost Their Mother

Bhubaneswar: In a compassionate gesture, the KISS Foundation has come forward to support two young children from Mandipanka village under Daringbadi block of Kandhamal district, following the untimely demise of their mother Rumita Pattamajhi after consuming mango kernel. Her two children, a two-and-a-half-year-old son and a six-month-old daughter, have been left deprived of motherly care. Learning of their plight through media reports, Dr. Achyuta Samanta, the founder of KIIT, KISS, and the KISS Foundation, has extended a helping hand to the family.

Dr. Samanta promptly arranged an immediate cash assistance of Rs. 3,000 for her husband Anil through his representative towards their food and management.

This aid will continue to be provided to the family until the children reach the age of five, with the funds being delivered to them via a bank account. After the age of five, the KISS Foundation will arrange for their free education at KISS.

Significantly, Dr. Samanta also pledged to honour the dream of Rumita, who named her son A.R. Rahman, aspiring for him to become a successful singer. The KISS Foundation will continue efforts to realize this dream. In addition to free schooling, the children will also be provided higher education and employment opportunities after completing their studies at KISS.

At present, some children from Mandipanka village are already studying at KISS, and Dr. Samanta extended an invitation for other village children to enroll in the upcoming academic session if they wish to pursue education at KISS.

Anil expressed his gratitude for the generosity of Dr. Samanta and the KISS Foundation. This philanthropic act by the foundation has garnered widespread appreciation in the local area.