KISNA Diamond and Gold Jewellery Launches its 1stExclusive Showroom in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: KISNA Diamond and Gold Jewellery,is pleased to announce the grand opening of its 1stexclusive showroom in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. This marks KISNA’s 41stexclusive showroom nationwide. The inauguration was graced byMr. Ghanshyam Dholakia, Founder & M.D, Hari Krishna Group, and Mr. Parag Shah, Director, KISNA Diamond & Gold Jewellery.

To celebrate this grand opening, KISNA is offering up to 100% off on diamond jewellery making charges Adding to the excitement, KISNA has launched a spectacular lucky draw campaign, #Abki_Baar_Aapke_Liye_Shop & Win a Car, with 100+ cars to be won.The consumers have to participate by making a Diamond/ Platinum/ Solitaire jewellery purchase of ₹20,000 or more, or a gold jewellery purchase of ₹50,000. Lucky ones will be chosen and gifted a car by KISNA.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Ghanshyam Dholakia, Founder & M.D, Hari Krishna Group, stated ‘‘Launching our Bhubaneswar outlet during the festive season is a perfect opportunity to celebrate new beginnings with our consumers. This expansion aligns with our vision of ‘Har Ghar KISNA,’ where we aim to be India’s fastest-growing jewellery brand, making every woman’s dream of owning diamond jewellery come true.’’

Mr. Parag Shah, Director, KISNA Diamond & Gold Jewellery, said,‘‘The opening of our exclusive showroom in Bhubaneswar marks a significant milestone in our journey to make KISNA a household name across India. With every new showroom, we bring the promise of exceptional craftsmanship, quality, and affordability, ensuring that our consumers receive the very best.’’

Mr. Amrit Kumar Agrawal, Franchise Partner, KISNA, said, “It is an honor to launch KISNA’s first exclusive outlet in Bhubaneswar. KISNA’s dedication to quality and detail is well-known, and we are confident that this store will become a go-to destination for jewellery lovers in Odisha, especially during the festive season.”

Mr. Sanjeev Hans, Franchise Partner, KISNA, said, “The newly launched KISNA showroom promises to be a destination of choice for anyone searching for jewellery near them.” “Whether it’s gold diamond necklaces, diamond rings for men, gold diamond earrings for women and so on, the showroom offers an extensive range to suit every style.”, Said Mrs. Mehandi Agrawal, Franchise Partner, KISNA .

In line with KISNA’s commitment to giving back to the community, KISNA organized a tree plantation drive as part of the launch event. Additionally, KISNA also hosted a food distribution drive for the underprivileged.