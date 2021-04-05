Kisan Manch Will be setup to ensure farmers welfare : Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Bhopal : Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that amendment work will begin under the Shuddhikaran Saptah (purification week) for necessary reforms in the arrangements of departments related to farmers including the revenue department. The farmers’ welfare works will be better accomplished through dialogue and discussion by creating a kisan manch (farmers’ forum). The work of providing benefits to farmers from various schemes will continue. Cooperation of farmers will also be taken in rescue from Corona. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan was addressing a Kisan Samvad programme and Samman Samaroh organized by the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh here at Shivaji Nagar today.

Will keep up the honour of Kisan Mitra Samman

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that I am grateful to the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh for honouring me with the Kisan Mitra Samman today. I will always live up to the honour given to me by the Kisan Sangh. By creating a record in wheat production, the hard working farmers of the state have been instrumental in getting Madhya Pradesh the first place by beating Punjab. The Bharatiya Kisan Sangh has more than 500 branches in the country. The Akhil Bharatiya organizing secretary of the Sangh is present here, who is working to make this organization a means of solving the actual problems of the farmers.

Rs 89 thousand crore given to farmers

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that several problems of farmers were pending when he took over as the Chief Minister and the Corona crisis started last year. The state government first of all deposited the premium of Rs 2200 crores of crop insurance scheme, which had not been deposited by the previous government. A sum of Rs 3200 crores was received as a result of depositing this amount. In one year, the insurance amount of Rs 8699 crore rupees was deposited in the account of the farmers. Apart from this, Rs 100 crore of the insurance of horticultural crops was also deposited. In all, an amount of Rs 89 thousand crore has been given to farmers under various schemes. The work of providing Rs. 10 thousand to each registered farmer of the state, including Rs. 4 thousand under the Chief Minister’s Farmer Welfare Scheme, and the Prime Minister’s Kisan Samman Nidhi of Rs. 6 thousand. Loans were arranged at zero percent interest. Further, farmers’ welfare schemes will be implemented by arranging the required amount.

Farmers should support the ‘Ek Zila Ek Utpad’ Yojana

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that farmers should cooperate in the Ek Zila Ek Utpad scheme. Districts rich in potatoes, peas, tomatoes, bananas, etc., should make these products fit for export. Processing units should also be set up by the farmers. The state government will cooperate with them. Farmers should participate through FPO also. These organizations will get the full support of the state government.

Take advantage of irrigation in less water

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the area for irrigation has been increased from seven and a half lakh hectare to 41 lakh hectare. We are committed to increase it to 65 lakh hectares. Work of development of water structures will be done in the months of April and May. Farmers should extend the required support needed to save every drop of water. We will also increase sprinkler irrigation. If irrigation work is done in less water, we will extend irrigation work through pipes and other alternative means. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that farmers should take initiative to grow crops other than wheat and paddy. Farmers should benefit more by taking cash crops. Models other than organic agriculture can be adopted.

Farmers should get vaccinated

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that farmers should take precautions to protect against Corona. They must get vaccinated. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that I need the cooperation of the Kisan Sangh in vaccination work. Citizens above 45 must get vaccinated against Corona because this vaccine aids in increasing physical capacity. Along with this, everyone has to be alert to prevent infection. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the suggestions received by the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh will be considered and implemented in the interest of farmers. Several officials and members of the Sangh were present in the programme.