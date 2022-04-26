Kisan Bhagidari Prathamikta Hamari abhiyan organized by ICAR-CIFA & KVK-Khordha

Bhubaneswar: As a part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (75 years of India’s independence) “ Kisan Bhagidari Prathamikata Hamari” abhiyan was jointly organized today by ICAR- Central Institute of Freshwater Aquaculture (CIFA), Bhubaneswar, Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Khordha and ATMA, Khordha at V.G. Jhingran Auditorium of ICAR-CIFA, Bhubaneswar. Around 300 farmers and farm women from different blocks of Khordha along with a host of dignitaries attended the programme. The Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebration has started from March 12, 2021 and will conclude on August 15, 2023, a year after the 75th anniversary of independence. Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare has launched the Nationwide campaign ‘Kisan Bhagidari Prathmikta Hamari’ during 25th to 30th April, 2022. Significant milestones of agriculture development in last 75 years will be showcased, highlighted and brought to the attention of countrymen. It will highlight the activities and achievements under various flagship schemes of Government of India, viz., Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana ; Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana ; e-National Agriculture Market (e-NAM); Formation of 10000 Farmer Producer Organizations etc. informs Dr. Saroj K. Swain, Director, ICAR-CIFA. People’s participation is crucial for success of any Government program. Active participation and ownership of the scheme by the people will ensure its sustainability. He underlined that Kisan is our priority and we always to strive to ensure that our research serve the farming community.

Live telecast of the address of the Hon’ble Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Govt. of India was arranged. Mr. Prafulla Kumar Maharana, Chief District Agriculture Officer-cum-Project Director, ATMA, Khordha highlighted about the scope and importance of Natural Farming in Khordha district. Prof. Rabindra Kumar Paikaray, HoD, Dept. of Agronomy, Orissa University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT), Bhubaneswar gave an overview of millets as a food for million. Prof. Lalita Mohan Garnayak, Former Dean, Extension Education, OUAT, Bhubaneswar focused about Bio-fortified crops and oil seeds. Mr. Pradeep Kumar Sethi, Asst. Scheme Officer, State Bio-chemist, Odisha briefed about Organic farming methods. As a part of this event one Kisan Mela was organized wherein 20 women Self Help Groups (SHG) displayed their products. Earlier, Mr. A .K. Dash, Senior Scientist & Head, KVK, and Khordha delivered the welcome address. The Farmer-Scientist Interaction on Bharatiya Prakritik Krishi Paddhati was organized and attended by the Scientists of ICAR-CIFA, and KVK-Khordha. Dr. Chandra Kanta Misra, Principal Scientist, ICAR-CIFA, Bhubaneswar proposed vote of thanks. The Programme was coordinated by Dr. H.K. De, Principal Scientist, ICAR-CIFA, Bhubaneswar and Mr. A.K. Dash, Senior Scientist & Head, KVK, Khordha.