Kirloskar Brothers Limited Wins Big at 2nd ASSOCHAM Diversity & Inclusion Excellence Awards & Conclave and National Awards for Manufacturing Competitiveness 2019-2020

Mumba: Kirloskar Brothers Limited (KBL), one of the global market leaders in providing fluid management solutions and services, recently received back to back honours from two prominent associations, Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry (ASSOCHAM) and International Research Institute for Manufacturing (IRIM) for its contribution towards promoting an all-inclusive work-culture and manufacturing excellence, respectively.

KBL’s all-women manufacturing facility located at Kaniyur near Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, was honoured for being the Best Employer for Women at the 2nd ASSOCHAM ‘Diversity & Inclusion Excellence Awards 2021.The ASSOCHAM ‘Diversity & Inclusion Excellence Awards, as the title suggests, recognises some of the most significant endeavours and persistent efforts of corporates and leaderships to promote diversity and inclusiveness at their workplace. KBL, which bagged the second-runner up position at the event, was recognised for promoting an all-inclusive work culture at its all-women manufacturing facility at Kaniyur.

Meanwhile, another KBL manufacturing facility located at Dewas, Madhya Pradesh, was adjudged the Silver medal winner at the 7th edition of the prestigious National Awards for Manufacturing Competitiveness (NAMC) 2019-20. The facility won the prestigious NAMC award, which is a unique awards programme that recognises non-conventional approaches and tailor-made strategies of organisations, for its continued manufacturing excellence over the years.

Overall, KBL has eight manufacturing facilities in India. Of these, the Kaniyur facility, established in July 2011, is dedicated towards the manufacturing of the company’s domestic range of pumps. It is the world’s first pump manufacturing plant to possess a 100% women workforce as part of its manufacturing set-up. Of the many achievements to its credit, the all-women team at the factory holds the astonishing record of assembling a pump in a record time of 17.25 seconds, a feat that has been acknowledged by the Limca Book of Records.

Meanwhile, KBL’s Dewas plant was established in 1962 for the manufacturing of agricultural, domestic and industrial pumps up to 30 HP. The plant houses excellent design, development, manufacturing and testing facilities.

Speaking on the achievement, Rama Kirloskar, Director, KBL, said, “This remains a moment of immense pride for all of us. I would like to thank ASSOCHAM and International Research Institute for Manufacturing (IRIM) for recognising our efforts. This award is dedicated to every member of the KBL family who has helped us reach where we are today.

At KBL, we have always believed in setting new trends, which become milestones for the industry at large. We have been setting benchmarks of engineering excellence and this recognition stands as testimony to our commitment. Similarly, diversity and inclusion are values that define KBL’s workplace culture, and the company has a legacy of being ahead of the curve in building an inclusive workforce.”

Kirloskar Brothers Ltd (KBL): KBL is the flagship company of the US$ 2.1 billion Kirloskar Group. The company was established as Kirloskar Brothers in 1888 from which various group companies emerged later. Kirloskar Brothers was officially registered as a legal entity into Kirloskar Brothers Limited on January 15, 1920. KBL, a global conglomerate, provides complete fluid management solutions for large infrastructure projects in the areas of water supply, power plants, building & construction, process industries, irrigation, oil & gas and marine & defence. It engineers and manufactures industrial, agricultural, and domestic pumps, valves and hydro turbines. It is also India’s largest centrifugal pump manufacturer with eight manufacturing facilities in India along with other international subsidiaries and operations in the Netherlands, South Africa, Thailand, the United Kingdom and the United States of America. KBL has 12,700 channel partners in India and 80 overseas and is supported by the best-in-class PAN-India network of authorised service and refurbishment centres.

All manufacturing plants of KBL have the necessary Quality, Environment, Occupational Health & Safety and Energy standard certifications under the Integrated Management System (ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015, ISO 45001:2018 and ISO 50001:2018). The company’s Kirloskarvadi plant is a state-of-the-art integrated manufacturing facility, which houses Asia’s largest hydraulic research centre with a testing facility of up to 5000 kW and 50,000 m3/hr.

KBL is the only pump manufacturing company in India and the 9th in the world to be accredited with the N and NPT certification by the American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME).