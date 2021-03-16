Kiren Rijiju meets IPU President, proposes World Youth Parliament to promote fitness activities

New Delhi: Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Shri Kiren Rijiju met the President of Inter Parliamentary Union, (IPU) Geneva Mr Duarte Pacheco to discuss about corporation among the international parliamentarians, especially in the field of Youth Affairs and Sports today in New Delhi.

Speaking about their meeting Shri Rijiju said, “We discussed about India’s Fit India Movement, Yoga and how we have been able to start certain sports-related activities in the country in a controlled manner despite COVID 19.”

Shri Rijiju further added, “I have also requested the IPU Chairman to arrange a World Youth Parliamentarian meeting where the younger Parliamentarians can come together and promote some fitness activities during the youth exchange of different countries. Mr Pacheco was very enthusiastic about the idea.”

Secretary , Sports Shri Ravi Mittal and Secretary, Youth Affairs Ms. Usha Sharma were also present during the meeting.