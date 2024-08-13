Kiren Rijiju launches Jiyo Parsi scheme Portal

Shri Kiren Rijiju, Union Minister of Minority Affairs launched the Jiyo Parsi scheme Portal today . Shri George Kurian, Minister of State for Ministry of Minority Affairs, Shri Iqbal Singh Lalpura, Chairman NVM and Shri Kersi Kaikhushroo Deboo, Vice-Chairperson, National Commission for Minorities and other dignitaries also graced the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Kiren Rijiju emphasised on the rich heritage and culture of Parsi Community and impressed upon the community’s concern for reversing it’s population decline. The Minister opined that Government’s intervention in the form of this specific scheme is expected to bear more fruits for the community in future. He requested the eligible Parsi couples to avail the benefits of the scheme and build a strong community and help the Government in building a stronger nation.

The Minister said that a web Portal for this unique scheme would enable more Parsi Couples to take advantage. The Portal would enable them to apply online, check the status of their application and to receive the financial assistance online through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mode.

The Jiyo Parsi scheme is a unique Central Sector Scheme implemented by the Ministry of Minority Affairs with the objective to reverse the declining trend of Parsi population by adopting a scientific protocol and structured interventions and to stabilize their population. The scheme provides financial assistance to the Parsi Couples for medical treatment under standard medical protocol and towards childcare and assistance to dependent elderly.

Since inception, the scheme has supported more than 400 Parsi children so far.