Kiren Rijiju highlights significant achievements of Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs in the first 100 days of new Government

Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs,Shri Kiren Rijiju today addressed a press conference at CGO Complex,New Delhi on 100 days’ achievements of the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs .The Minister spoke of the following initiatives while highlighting the achievements of Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs:-

National eVidhan Application – NeVA2.0 NeVA Mobile App Version 2.0 National Youth Parliament Scheme (NYPS) Portal 2.0 National Youth Parliament Competition for Eklavya Model Residential Schools Subordinate Legislation Management System (SLMS) Consultative Committees Management System (CCMS)

Minister gave details of key features of the above initiatives:

National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) 2.0 Portal- for ‘Digital State Legislatures’

NeVA, a Mission Mode Project based on the theme ‘One Nation- One Application’ for Digital Legislatures was launched in March, 2020 to transform all State Legislatures into ‘Digital House’, thereby enabling them to transact their entire parliamentary work on digital platform in paperless mode. So far, 25 State Legislatures have signed MoU to implement the project. Funds have been released to 22 Legislatures out of which 14 Houses have already implemented the project and have gone Live on NeVA platform. During last 3 months, Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs has taken many new initiatives on this project like Content translation from one language to other in 13 languages using Bhashini API, Modification in Members interface and New design, look and feel of the software etc. Assam Vidhan Sabha has also been onboarded NeVA on 12th August, 2024. It was inaugurated by CM, Assam. Further the projects for two new States-Rajasthan and MP have been sanctioned. Search Engine Optimization (SEO) for NeVA has also been developed for increasing its visibility. During this period NeVA Cloud Infrastructure has also been augmented for ensuring glitch free Sessions of Assemblies and Councils.

Neva 2.0 Mobile App

Dashboard count for Notices, Questions, Bills, Committee Reports and Members etc. has been created. Detailed Bio profile of Members has also been introduced besides new feature of Agenda with provision of Today, Previous and Upcoming items.

National Youth Parliament Scheme 2.0

Ministry is organizing Youth Parliaments Competitions in various educational institutions of the country since 1966 with a view to strengthen the roots of democracy, inculcate healthy habits of discipline, develop tolerance of divergent views and to familiarize the students with the parliamentary functioning and procedures. This covers Delhi Schools, KVs, JNVs and Colleges/ Universities. On 26th November, 2019, to enhance the outreach, NYPS portal- a completely digital initiative was launched by Hon’ble President. It was opened to all educational institutions to participate and get certificate. Now Revamped NYPS 2.0 portal has been launched on 11th September, 2024 permits, apart from all educational institutions, groups/ individuals also to participate in the programme and get certificate. Now any one can participate in this program and get certificate.

National Youth Parliament Competition for Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRSs)

Earlier EMRSs were not included under National Youth Parliament Competition. A new Scheme exclusively for EMRSs has been launched on 11th September, 2024.This new scheme of National Youth Parliament Competition for Eklavya Model Residential Schools in collaboration with National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS) has been introduced with a view to strengthen the roots of democracy in the tribal areas of the country, to develop tolerance of divergent views and inculcate healthy habits of discipline among tribal students and familiarize them with the parliamentary functioning and procedures. Entire tribal students’ community will be the beneficiaries of the scheme

Committee on Subordinate Legislation Management System

This new initiative has been launched on 11th September, 2024. Earlier it was an offline process. It is Digital mechanism to deal with framing and laying, monitoring and review of Subordinate Legislation.This will impact Govt. Depts., Legislators and public at large.

Consultative Committees Management System

Digital mechanism to automate all processes and procedures relating to meetings of consultative committees was also launched on 11th September, 2024. This will impact Govt. Depts., Legislators and ultimately the public at large.

Minister also stated that under Swachhta Hi Seva Abhiyan 2024, Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, besides undertaking different activities, organized Mass Cleanliness Drive on 23 September, 2024 with Shramdaan for Swachhata under Swachhata Hi Seva (SHS) Jan Andolan to achieve the objective of clean India. To imbibe the spirit of Swachhata amongst students, an Essay writing competition was held in the Kerala Education Society Sr. Sec. School, R. K. Puram, New Delhi on the theme of SHS 2024 “Swabhaav Swachhata, Sanskar Swachhata” wherein around 120 students from different classes participated and winners were awarded with cash prizes and certificates. In line with the campaign, a tree plantation drive was also undertaken under ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam Abhiyan’ in the same school premises. A mass Cleanliness drive was also undertaken in the same school, besides its park and on the road in front of the school. Students of the School also participated in the drive with full enthusiasm.