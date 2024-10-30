Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu Launches Medical Inspection Room Online for Emergency Support at Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan

Shri Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu, Minister of Civil Aviation, unveiled the Medical Inspection Room via online mode, with a view to providing medical facilities in emergency situations to the employees working in Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan, New Delhi. Free medical examination assistance will be provided to the personnel of various organizations working in Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan such as Ministry of Civil Aviation, IAF, CISF and other private agencies.

Under Special Campaign 4.0, the place which was lying idle was renovated for creating the Medical Inspection Room by removing the unused and obsolete material. In this medical room, a doctor’s chamber, an examination room, visitor area and nursing station have also been prepared. A doctor and a nurse will be available for service on all working days.

Shri Ram Mohan Naidu praised the collaborative efforts of all involved, emphasizing the importance of prioritizing health of officials.