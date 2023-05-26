King of Cambodia, Norodom Sihamoni to visit India from May 29-31

King of Cambodia, Norodom Sihamoni, will be visiting India on his maiden State visit from 29th to 31st of May. Briefing media in New Delhi this afternoon, Secretary (East), External Affairs Ministry, Saurabh Kumar said the visit marks the culmination of the celebrations of the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between India and Cambodia. This visit by the King of Cambodia is taking place after almost six decades, with the last being that of the current King’s father in 1963.

Secretary (East) said the King will be accorded a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on 30th May. President Droupadi Murmu will host a State Banquet in honour of the visiting dignitary the same evening. The King will also have bilateral meetings with the President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar will call on the King. The King will also pay floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat.

AIR correspondent reports India and Cambodia enjoy warm and friendly relations marked by civilisational, cultural and economic linkages and deep-rooted people-to-people ties. The multifaceted relationship is based on shared cultural values, commitment to foster economic growth, collaboration in the fields of defence and security and convergence on regional and global issues.

India actively assists Cambodia in capacity building and human resource development. India has also extended grants and concessional loans for developmental projects. Conservation and restoration of the ancient temples of Angkor Wat, Ta Prohm and Preah Vihar are being carried out under India’s funding. India has extended a grant of 1.5 million dollars for purchase of demining equipment and has offered a line of credit worth 50 million dollars for procurement of defence equipment from India.