Kinetic Green Strengthens EV Presence in Mysuru with the Inauguration of a New Dealership

Bengaluru : Kinetic Green Energy and Power Limited Solutions, India’s premier electric two and three-wheeler manufacturer, is thrilled to announce the opening of a new dealership in Mysuru. Hindustan Enterprises Green, the dealership is owned and operated by Mr. Mangilal Padam Chand, and is situated at L397/A, L42/A, Irvin Road Laskar Mohalla, Mysuru 570001. This grand opening marks a significant milestone in the brand’s commitment to expand its presence in the Karnataka state.

The inauguration ceremony was graced by esteemed presence of Mr. Pankaj Sharma, who is the President of 2 Wheelers division at Kinetic Green. During the event, Mr. Sharma discussed the pivotal role that electric vehicles (EVs) play in addressing climate change and pollution, highlighting their importance for a sustainable future and the need for their widespread adoption.

Kinetic Green’s new dealership in Mysuru features a spacious facility, with dedicated service support. The dealership proudly displays Kinetic Green’s diverse range of electric two-wheelers, including the E-Luna, E-Zulu, and E-Zing, designed to meet the specific needs of Indian consumers. These models seamlessly blend sustainability with cutting-edge technology, offering smart, sharp, and sleek designs as standout features.

Speaking on the dealership expansion, Pankaj Sharma, President 2-Wheeler Business, Kinetic Green said, “We are thrilled to announce the opening of our new dealership in Mysuru, a key step in expanding our footprint across Karnataka. This milestone reflects our ongoing commitment to making electric mobility both accessible and mainstream throughout India. Our dedicated showroom team will assist customers with expert guidance, ensuring they receive seamless buying experience, service support & empowering customers to make informed decisions on their purchase.

Adding to the same, Mr. Mangilal Padam Chand, the owner of Hindustan Enterprises Green in Mysuru said, “We are extremely excited to partner with Kinetic Green and are grateful for the support and confidence they have shown in us. Our aim is to offer customers top-notch services and expert guidance to help them make informed decisions, while ensuring a world-class service experience. With the rapid growth of the EV market, I am confident that this dealership will play a pivotal role in promoting eco-friendly transportation solutions in Mysuru.”

About Kinetic Green:

Kinetic Green is one of the leading players in India’s electric vehicle sector, offering a wide range of electric 3-wheelers and electric 2-wheelers – manufactured in a 42-acre production facility in Supa, Maharashtra – to promote green mobility for the masses. For electric golfcarts and buggies, the company has formed a Joint Venture with the world’s leading luxury brand, Tonino Lamborghini of Italy.

Helmed by Ms. Sulajja Firodia Motwani, a third-generation scion of the Firodia family, Kinetic Green is dedicated to building a robust pan-India EV ecosystem and developing sustainable solutions to reduce carbon emissions.

Backed by over half a century of engineering excellence of the Kinetic Group, Kinetic Green has made its EVs accessible, thus democratizing electric mobility with quality products that feature top-tier technology and safety.

Kinetic Green has had several firsts to its name, including being the first company to develop ARAI approved electric three-wheelers and the first to offer Lithium-ion battery technology in their electric three-wheelers in India. The company recently secured $25 million in its Series A funding round and plans to raise another $15 million shortly.