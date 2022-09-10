Kinetic Green launches Zing High-Speed, electric scooter with best-in-class range of 125 km per charge

Pune: Kinetic Green Energy and Power Solutions Limited, India’s pioneering manufacturer of electric vehicles, today launched electric two-wheeler, Zing High Speed Scooter (“Zing HSS”).

Zing HSS is a lifestyle statement that takes inspiration from the modern, new-age rider. The scooter is equipped with advanced features like multi speed mode, part failure indicator and boasts of range of 125 Km per charge. Its great styling, technology, and riding experience promotes an unscripted experience for the customers. With top speed of 60Kmph, the vehicle is well tested and ensures safety for the customers. It’s advanced batteries, 3-step adjustable suspension and re-generative braking system ensures smooth ride.

Zing HSS is equipped with a 3.4 KwH advanced lithium-ion battery that provides a range of 125 km per charge, making this scooter very convenient and free from range-anxiety.

Zing HSS comes along with Kinetic’s trust and warranty. Kinetic Green will also offer most attractive finance schemes to make their electric two-wheeler most cost effective for buyers; with partners like Sriram City Union, IDFC First Bank, Tata Capital Financial Services, IndusInd Bank and others. The Zing HSS will be available at an attractive price of ₹85,000 ex-showroom to customers, including FAME subsidy.

On the occasion Sulajja Firodia Motwani, Founder and CEO, Kinetic Green said, “The launch of Zing electric scooter is a testament to our commitment of offering world-class EV technology and I am extremely proud to launch this model with best-in-class range of 125 km and features. The company has aggressive plans to expand the portfolio with multiple offerings in high-speed scooters and our revolutionary e-Luna on the way for 2022-2023. Kinetic group has tremendous experience in two-wheeler space, in developing advanced yet affordable two-wheelers like Kinetic Luna and Kinetic Honda scooter and Kinetic Green is committed to deliver a lot of excitement in electric two-wheeler space in coming years. The brand intends to revolutionize electric two-wheeler sector in India!”

After success in electric three-wheeler Kinetic Green, a pioneer in India’s electric vehicle sector, successfully entered electric two-wheeler in 2021. The company has launched 2 models in 2021 and has sold over 30,000 scooters so far. To mark the beginning of festive season starting with Ganesh Chaturthi and Onam, Zing High Speed sooter will be available from 31st August through over 300 exclusive Kinetic Green dealers in India.