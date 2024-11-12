KIMS Installs Odisha’s First 3D Digital Mammography Machine with Advanced Stereotactic Biopsy System

Bhubaneswar : As part of its efforts to offer advanced care and treatment to patients, Kalinga Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) has installed Odisha’s first 3D Digital Mammography Machine featuring an integrated Stereotactic Biopsy System. Unveiled by the Founder of KIIT and KISS Dr. Achyuta Samanta, the state-of-art technology is set to transform breast cancer diagnosis in the region by enabling early and accurate detection.

The new system, known for its high-resolution imaging capabilities and minimal radiation exposure, offers dual-mode tomosynthesis, an innovative method of capturing breast tissue images from multiple angles. This feature allows clinicians to see a detailed, three-dimensional view of breast structures, significantly enhancing diagnostic accuracy. A key highlight of the machine is its flat-panel detector, which facilitates quick, low-dose examinations to minimize patient exposure to X-rays.

One of the standout features of this technology is the Image-based Spectrum Conversion (ISC) technology, which enhances image contrast to improve the clarity of dense breast tissue. This is particularly beneficial for patients with higher breast density, as it ensures more accurate screenings and reduces the risk of missed diagnoses. Additionally, the tomosynthesis iterative super-resolution (ISR) method applied in this system further optimizes image quality while significantly reducing the required X-ray dosage.

For added precision, the Intelligent Automatic Exposure Control (AEC) technology adjusts the X-ray dose based on individual breast types, ensuring a customized, safer diagnostic experience. The machine is also equipped with Breast Density Measurement Software, which assesses and displays density categories, providing clinicians with valuable information for risk assessment and follow-up care.

Dr. Samanta expressed his pride in this technological leap, emphasizing its potential to save lives by providing the people of Odisha with access to early breast cancer diagnosis.