KIMS Hosts 1st ‘Neuro Update 2024’

Eminent Neurologist Highlights Crucial Stroke Prevention Tips

Bhubaneswar, Aug 21: The 1st ‘KIMS Neuro Update 2024,’ was held at KIMS here under the aegis of the Neurology Association of Odisha, bringing together the leading neurology experts from across India to discuss the latest advancements and research in the field. Among the distinguished speakers was Prof. P Satishchandra, a foremost epileptologist of India and a renowned name in Neurology, who is associated with KIMS as a professor emeritus.

Prof. Satishchandra shared his insights on stroke prevention and cure, emphasising the importance of recognising the signs of a stroke and acting swiftly. He said that family members should remember the ‘BE FAST’ acronym where the stroke-affected patient will show signs of sudden loss of balance (B), trouble seeing in both eyes (E), facial dropping (F), weakness in arm (A), difficulty in speaking (S) and time to call emergency service (T).

“Whenever you notice any of these symptoms, assume it’s a stroke and get to a hospital with advanced stroke facilities, such as KIMS, within three hours,” Prof. Satishchandra advised. “This allows one hour for doctors to intervene, perform necessary diagnostics like MRI, and administer a ‘magic drug’ that can potentially reverse the stroke if given within four hours.” “Stroke is one of the most common neurological disorders in India, particularly affecting those over 60, but it can also strike younger individuals,” he noted.

Prof. Satishchandra highlighted hypertension, diabetes, obesity, chronic heart diseases, smoking, and alcohol consumption as key risk factors. “Once you are over 40, regular check-ups are essential to detect and manage these conditions early,” he urged. “Preventing a stroke is far better than treating one.”

Over 100 distinguished neurologists from various parts of the country participated, contributing their expertise and insights at the conference inaugurated by the Founder of KIIT and KISS Dr Achyuta Samanta. The Neurology Association of Odisha expressed gratitude to Dr Samanta for his invaluable support of the event.

Well-known neurologists such as Prof Satish Khodilkar from Bombay Hospital, Prof S R Chandra from Trivendrum, Prof Manjari Tripathi from AIIMS New Delhi, Associate Professor at KIMS Dr Santosh Dash, and others made their presentations at the event.

The event emphasized recent advances in neurology, including neuroimaging, movement disorders, stroke management, epilepsy, and migraine treatment. The interactive sessions featured hands-on workshops, case discussions, and engaging Q&A sessions, providing a comprehensive learning experience for all attendees.

The conference fostered collaboration and knowledge exchange among neurologists from different regions, setting a high standard for future medical events. The impactful experience left a lasting impression on all attendees, highlighting the significance of continuous learning and development in neurology.