KIIT Wins 5 Medals & Utkal Wins 3 Medals in the opening day of the North East Zone Inter University Swimming (Men & Women) Championship 2024-25 organized by KIIT University.

The North East Zone Inter University Swimming (Men & Women) Championship 2024-25 organized under the aegis of the Association of Indian Universities (AIU) by KIIT – Deemed to be University, Bhubaneswar, commenced on 28th November 2024 at the KIIT-KISS Swimming Complex, KISS Campus 2. The championship, scheduled from 28th to 30th November 2024, was inaugurated by Prof. Achyuta Samanta, Founder of KIIT & KISS, in the presence of Dr. Gaganendu Dash, Director General, Sports & Yoga, KIIT & KISS, and the Organizing Secretary of the event. The event has drawn over 500 swimmers from 110+ universities, competing for top honors in various swimming categories. On the opening day today KIIT University won 5 Medals and Utkal University won 3 Medals.

KIIT University Medals:

Divyanka Diyajyoti Pradhan:

Ø Gold Medal: Women 200m Breaststroke

Ø Bronze Medal: Women 400m Freestyle

Firdoush Kayamkani:

Ø Gold Medal: Women 400m Medley

Nilabjaa Ghosh:

Ø Bronze Medal: Women 50m Butterfly

KIIT Women’s Relay Team (Firdoush Kayamkani, Divyanka Diyajyoti Pradhan, Nilabjaa Ghosh, and Rithvika Mittapaalli):

Ø Gold Medal: Women 4x200m Freestyle Relay

Utkal University Medals:

Pratyasa Ray:

Ø Gold Medal: Women 100m Backstroke

Ø Gold Medal: Women 400m Freestyle

Ø Silver Medal: Women 400m Medley

The top 16 swimmers from each event will advance to the All India Inter University Inter Zone Swimming Championship 2024-25, to be hosted by SRM University, Chennai, from 25th to 27th December 2024.

Prof. Achyuta Samanta congratulated the KIIT swimmers for their outstanding performances and extended his best wishes to all participants for their upcoming events in the championship.

The event promises intense competition and showcases exceptional talent, reinforcing the commitment of KIIT University to fostering excellence in sports.

Women 400m Medley (Gold – Firdoush Kayamkani from KIIT & Silver – Pratyasa Ray from Utkal) Photograph is attached.