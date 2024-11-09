KIIT Volleyball Women Team emerge Champions in the East Zone Inter University Volleyball (W) Championship 2024-25 that concluded today & qualify for All India Inter University Inter Zone Volleyball (Women) Championship.

The East Zone Inter University Volleyball (Women) Championship 2024-25 organized by KIIT – Deemed to be University, Bhubaneswar under the aegis of Association of Indian Universities (AIU) from 06th – 09th November 2024 was concluded today at Biju Patnaik Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium, KIIT Campus 13. The valedictory ceremony of the championship was attended by Prof. Debashis Bandyopadhyay, Pro Vice Chancellor, KIIT – Deemed to Be University as Chief Guest along with Dr. Gaganendu Dash, Director General, Sports & Yoga, KIIT & KISS and Organizing Secretary .

In the super league matches among top four teams; KIIT University won all three matches to emerge as Champions, while Adamas University won two matches to finish 1st Runners Up, Pt. RaviShankar Shukla University won one match to finish 2nd Runners Up and University of Burdwan with no wins finished 4th position. The top 4 teams in the East Zone Inter University Volleyball (Women) Championship and qualify for the All India Inter University Inter Zone Volleyball (Women) Championship 2024 to be organized at Awadhesh Pratap Singh University, Rewa (MP). The All India Championship will be contested among top 4 teams from North, South, East & West Zones.

The final ranking of teams after completion of the East Zone Volleyball (Women) championship is as follows.

SL NO NAME OF THE UNIVERSITY RANK 1 KIIT – Deemed to be University, Bhubaneswar 1st Position 2 Adamas University, Kolkata 2nd Position 3 Pt. Ravishankar Shukla University, Raipur 3rd Position 4 University of Burdwan, Bardhaman (W.B) 4th Position

All the players & officials from different universities thanked Prof. Achyuta Samanta for his contribution in developing volleyball at the grassroots level by providing necessary sports equipment to many clubs across different states of the country and also organizing various Volleyball National championships at KIIT & KISS premises. They also thanked Prof. Samanta for providing excellent facilities (Accommodation, Transportation and Field of Play) for the said championship and the KIIT Sports Department for successfully conducting the championship smoothly.

Prof. Achyuta Samanta, Founder KIIT & KISS congratulated the KIIT Team on emerging as Champions and qualifying for the All India Inter University Inter Zone Volleyball (Women) Championship. He also conveyed his best wishes to all the players & wished them good luck for their future competitions.