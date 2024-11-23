KIIT Volleyball Men Team emerge Champions in the East Zone Inter University Volleyball (M) Championship 2024-25 & qualify for All India Inter University Inter Zone Volleyball (M) Championship.

The East Zone Inter University Volleyball (Men) Championship 2024-25 under the aegis of Association of Indian Universities (AIU) organized by Maharaja Sriram Chandra Bhanja Deo University, Baripada from 19th – 23rd November 2024 was concluded today.

In the super league matches among top four teams; KIIT University won all three matches to emerge as Champions, while MG Kashi Vidyapith won two matches to finish 1st Runners Up, Adamas University won one match to finish 2nd Runners Up and Maharaja Sriram Chandra Bhanja Deo University with no wins finished 4th position. The top 4 teams in the East Zone Inter University Volleyball (Men) Championship qualified for the All India Inter University Inter Zone Volleyball (Men) Championship 2024 to be organized at Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottayam from 06th – 10th January 2025. The All India Championship will be contested among top 4 teams from North, South, East & West Zones.

The final ranking of teams after completion of the East Zone Volleyball (Men) championship is as follows.

SL NO NAME OF THE UNIVERSITY RANK 1 KIIT University, Bhubaneswar 1st Position 2 MG Kashi Vidyapith, Varanasi 2nd Position 3 Adamas University, Kolkata 3rd Position 4 Maharaja Sriram Chandra Bhanja Deo University, Baripada 4th Position

Prof. Achyuta Samanta, Founder KIIT & KISS congratulated the KIIT Team on emerging as Champions and qualifying for the All India Inter University Inter Zone Volleyball (Men) Championship. He also conveyed his best wishes to all the players & wished them good luck for their future competitions.