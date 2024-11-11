KIIT University Yoga Team wins 4 Medals (2 Gold, 1 Silver & 1 Bronze) in the 1st State Yogasana Championship organized by All Odisha Yoga Therapists Association.

The 1st State Yogasana Championship for PG Colleges & Universities of Odisha organized by All Odisha Yoga Therapists Association (AOYTA) in collaboration with All Odisha Yoga Colleges Association (AOYCA) was held on 10th November 2024 at Lohia Academy, Bhubaneswar. In this championship around 10 colleges & universities of Odisha participated in this said championship, KIIT University players won a total of 4 Medals (2 Gold Medals, 1 Silver Medal and 1 Bronze Medal), the detailed results are mentioned below.

Results:

1st Year Boys:

Mr. Gama Ho – Gold Medal, KIIT University

Mr. Deepak Mumda – Silver Medal, KIIT University

Mr. Nishikanta Das – Bronze Medal, Chidananda Yoga Sanskriti Sanstan, Jajpur

1st Year Girls:

Ms. Manisha Pradhan – Gold, KIIT University

Ms. Manashi Behera – Silver Medal, Sivananda Yoga Vedanta Academy, Bhubaneswar

Ms. Juli Nayak, Bronze Medal, KIIT University

2nd Year Boys:

Mr. Harihar Pujari – Gold Medal, Sivananda Yoga Vedanta Academy, Bhubaneswar

Mr. Kartika Ch Das- Silver Medal, Centre for studies in Yoga Ayurveda and Naturopathy, Bhubaneswar

Mr. Prakash Behera – Bronze Medal, Chidananda Yoga Sanskriti Sanstan, Jajpur

2nd Year Girls:

Ms. Bisnupriya Mohanty – Gold Medal, Centre for studies in Yoga Ayurveda and Naturopathy, Bhubaneswar

Ms. Durgesh Nandini Rout – Silver Medal, Chidananda Yoga Sanskriti Sanstan, Jajpur

Ms. Monalisha Sahoo – Bronze Medal, Centre for studies in Yoga Ayurveda and Naturopathy, Bhubaneswar

All the students are currently pursuing MA in Yoga & Naturopathy at the School of Sports & Yogic Sciences, KIIT University; they thanked Prof. Achyuta Samanta, Founder KIIT & KISS for providing them constant support in their academics & Yoga Journey.

Prof. Achyuta Samanta, Founder KIIT & KISS congratulated the KIIT University Yogasana players on winning medals & wished them good luck for their future competitions.